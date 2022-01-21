Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Welcome 1st Baby Via Surrogate: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

It’s official! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are parents. The proud stars confirmed that they welcomed a baby via surrogate on Jan. 21.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are parents! The pair confirmed on Jan. 21 that they had a baby via surrogate and fans are freaking. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” they wrote. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Of course, this baby news isn’t a total surprise, as Nick and Priyanka have quietly been planning to expand their family for some time now.

However, both stars have been very private about when and how they planned to add to their brood. In fact, just earlier this month, Priyanka was asked about whether or not she and Nick planned to have kids. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future,” Priyanka told Vanity Fair. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” Of course, she was clearly keeping a big secret from us at the time!

Nick and Pri will also be in good company upon welcoming their little one. Nick’s brothers — Joe and Kevin Jonas — are already fathers. Joe shares daughter Willa with wife Sophie Turner, and Kevin shares daughters Alena and Valentina with wife Danielle.

Their first child together is a major milestone for the couple after years of marriage and fostering their incredible bond. Priyanka and Nick became engaged during the summer of 2018 and quickly began planning their gorgeous wedding. On December 1, 2018, the two exchanged their ‘I dos,’ in lavish, traditional ceremonies with both Hindu and Christian influences.

Over the years, Priyanka and Nick’s union has grown so much stronger. The couple regularly post sweet photos of one another on social media, and celebrate their love during birthdays and anniversaries. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pri and Nick got even closer and continued to build on their love as time went by. Now, they will enter an exciting new chapter!

Fans cannot wait for Nick and Priyanka to fully embrace this new phase in their life together. The couple’s longtime admirers have known for some time that this is something Priyanka always wanted, as she shared with Today hosts in October 2019. “I can’t wait. I really can’t wait,” she gushed about starting a family. “I mean there’s so much that happens in our lives that whenever God blesses us with that it’s something that we both definitely want.” Congratulations to the happy couple!