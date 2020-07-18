Nick Jonas Wishes ‘Most Wonderful’ Wife Priyanka Chopra A Happy 38th Birthday — ‘I Love You Baby’

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a stunning, cozy photo of him and his wife Priyanka Chopra along with a loving birthday message to her that expressed his gratitude.

Nick Jonas, 27, most likely put a huge smile on his wife Priyanka Chopra‘s face after he posted the sweetest birthday message for her on July 18, her 38th birthday. The singer shared a gorgeous snapshot of the two of them in an Instagram post and added a touching message in the caption. In the pic, Priyanka can be seen sitting on her hubby’s lap while wearing a beautiful sleeveless yellow dress and he’s gazing up at her while wearing sunglasses and a short-sleeved red button-down shirt with blue and white floral print.

“I could stare into your eyes forever,” Nick wrote in the caption. “I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful. 🎂”

Fans were quick to respond with their own comments and most of them loved Nick’s message and boasted about how incredible his love for Priyanka is. “Awww my heart,” one follower wrote while another called the lovebirds “cuties.” “Best couple,” a third shared.

Nick’s eye-catching post for Priyanka comes after she gushed about him in an interview with Vogue in Apr. The brunette beauty talked about her time in quarantine and revealed that Nick’s been teaching her how to play piano and even referred to him as her “in-house piano teacher.”

“I’ve started the piano—I make my husband teach me,” she said in the interview. “I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day.” She also said he’s been helping her with physical training and writing.

The actress went on to admit she’s been “taking hip-hop dance class” too because she misses dancing and is just making sure to keep busy throughout the days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Being in this quarantine has made me realize that some of the stresses we put on ourselves in our normal lives may or may not be important,” she said.