Happy 38th Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: Look Back At Her Hottest Moments With Hubby Nick Jonas

In honor of Priyanka Chopra’s 38th birthday, we’re taking a look back at her cutest moments with husband, Nick Jonas, over the last few years!

Happy birthday to the one and only, Priyanka Chopra! The actress turns 38 on July 18, and we’re celebrating with a trip down memory lane, reliving her hottest couple moments with Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Nick had quite the whirlwind romance, and they tied the knot in a weekend-long ceremony in India in Dec. 2018.

Nick and Priyanka actually first started chatting when he DMed her on social media in the fall of 2016, but they didn’t meet in person until months later at an Oscars after-party. The two linked up again at the 2017 Met Gala, where they walked the carpet together as representatives of the same designer. It wasn’t until a year later that they got together romantically, though.

In the spring of 2018, Nick and Priyanka finally got together, and the sightings of them in public were endless. It was just two months before Nick proposed the day after Priyanka’s birthday that summer. The wedding took place less than five months later. Since then, the two have been as inseparable as can be with their busy schedules. Throughout the coronavirus quarantine, they’ve mostly kept their romance off of social media, though.

Throughout their relationship, Nick and Priyanka have been photographed out and about, on lavish vacations, and on pretty much every high-profile red carpet that you could imagine. They looked stunning while attending the 2020 Golden Globes, where Priyanka wore a pink, off-the-shoulder dress as she cozied up to her man on the carpet. The couple then went to the Grammys just weeks later, and she pulled off another bombshell look in a majorly plunging gown.

Nick and Priyanka certainly have not been shy about flaunting their love since they’ve gotten together. There’s no doubt that Nick will spoil her with something special as she turns the big 3-8! Scroll through the gallery above to see more photos of the lovebirds over the years.