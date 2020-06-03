Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Have Heavy Hearts Over ‘Systemic Racism’ In America: Time For Action Is ‘NOW’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are pushing their fans to ‘take action’ as America faces the ‘reality’ of ‘inequalities’ head on.

Nick Jonas, 27, and Priyanka Chopra, 37, don’t want you to wait — the time to fight for equality and black lives is now. “Pri & I have heavy hearts … The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue,” Nick tweeted on June 3, a week after George Floyd, an unarmed black man and father, died while under police custody after being arrested on suspicion of allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill (which was not proven).

Nick and Priyanka don’t just want you to acknowledge inequality. “The time to take action is NOW,” Nick continued in another tweet. “It’s no longer enough to say ‘I’m not racist’. We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community,” he added, which means actively calling out acts of covert racism, like microaggressions.

Nick revealed that he and his wife have donated to the Equal Justice Initiative, which works to “end mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality” according to its Twitter bio, as well as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). In conclusion, Nick wrote in a third tweet, “We stand with you and we love you. #BlackLivesMatte #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.”

The youngest Jonas Brothers member took to Twitter on the same day Derek Chauvin, the police officer who pinned George’s neck to the ground with his knee, was hit with a new charge for second-degree murder after originally being charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Meanwhile, the three other terminated Minneapolis police officers who stood by and watched Derek (J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao) were all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Nick and Priyanka join the many celebrities who are speaking up — and hitting the streets — to make people pay attention to the Black Lives Matter movement. John Boyega, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Yungblud, Cole Sprouse, Darren Criss and so many more are protesting the same injustices that Nick and Priyanka condemned in the tweets above.