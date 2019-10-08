Interview
Priyanka Chopra Admits She 'Really Can't Wait' To Start A Family With Nick Jonas As Pregnancy Rumors Swirl

Priyanka Chopra gushed about her desire for a family with husband Nick Jonas when she gave an honest interview during her Oct. 8 appearance on ‘TODAY’.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, is super excited about having kids with her husband Nick Jonas, 27, in the future and she made sure to share her excitement with Hoda Kotb, 55, on Oct. 8! The actress, who was wearing a gorgeous pink floral dress, stopped by the TODAY show to give an interview in promotion of her new film The Sky is Pink, and at one point, she opened up about starting a family. “I can’t wait. I really can’t wait,” she gushed in response to Hoda telling her that having her two kids was “the best decision” she ever made. “I mean there’s so much that happens in our lives that whenever God blesses us with that it’s something that we both definitely want.”

Priyanka’s admission about having children comes after there’s been speculation that she’s already expecting a bundle of joy. Nothing’s been confirmed but, like with her latest interview, Priyanka hasn’t been shy about the topic of starting a family and how it’s something she’s definitely planning. “Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list,” she told Vogue India in its Sept. issue.

Nick, who just announced he’s joining The Voice as a coach, and Priyanka have been married since Dec. and there’s been no shortage of appearances together. In addition to having two wedding ceremonies, the lovebirds have been spotted attending public and private events together such as the Met Gala and Paris outings. They always appear to be smitten with each other with every sighting and they have both made it known how in love they are with every interview they give.

We look forward to seeing where Priyanka and Nick’s life together will go from here and will definitely be on the lookout for any possible news about a future baby!