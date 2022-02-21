See Pics

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Hold Hands On 1st Date Night After Welcoming Baby By Surrogate

The adorable new parents looked casually chic in striped tops and denim as they treated themselves to a fun night out at the celeb hotspot.

Nick Jonas29, and Priyanka Chopra39, treated themselves to their first date night out together since welcoming their new bundle of joy. The “Sucker” hitmaker and his gorgeous “The White Tiger” actress looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted at Nobu Malibu on Sunday night (Feb. 20). The adorable pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other, as they cuddled up outside the famed sushi joint.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are seen at Nobu in Malibu on Feb. 21, 2022. (BACKGRID)

Always the fashion icon, Priyanka dared to impress in a simple yet chic ensemble featuring a striped top and baggy denim pants. She topped off the look with a set of hoop earrings, a Louis Vuitton tote and open-toed high heels. Her trademark raven tresses were tied up in a messy top knot as she went virtually makeup free. Nick followed suit with a casual wardrobe as well, as he donned a striped hoodie, white jeans and some fresh sneakers.

The A-list couple confirmed on January 21 that they had welcomed their first child. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple’s official statement read. “We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Though the baby’s gender or birth date were not confirmed at the time, it has been reported that a baby girl arrived on January 15.

While it appears the couple kept the pregnancy very private, it came to no surprise to longtime fans, as Priyanka was vocal about her plans for motherhood in the past. The Baywatch star shared with Today hosts in October 2019. “I can’t wait. I really can’t wait,” she gushed about starting a family. “I mean there’s so much that happens in our lives that whenever God blesses us with that it’s something that we both definitely want.” Congratulations to the happy couple!

And Priyanka and Nick will undoubtedly have parenting advice at their fingertips and perhaps a little babysitting help from Nick’s family! Nick’s brothers — Joe and Kevin Jonas — are already fathers. Joe shares daughter Willa with wife Sophie Turner, and Kevin shares daughters Alena and Valentina with wife Danielle.

 