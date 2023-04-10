Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter, 1, Eats Chocolate Egg In Sweet Easter Photos

“Easter Sunday,” Priyanka Chopra captioned the Instagram Gallery she posted on Apr. 9, commemorating Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’s first Easter. In the first photo, Priyanka, 40, holds her baby while the one-year-old Malti Marie holds a half-eaten chocolate egg in her hand. The second pic in the carousel shows Malti and her mother wearing matching pajamas. Other photos showed Priyanka and Nick Jonas‘s firstborn dig into the chocolate egg. There was even a shot of the young girl waving to one of the family’s pet dogs in the backyard.

“Thank you for sharing her with us!” said one fan. “I think she looks like you features-wise. so adorable!” added another.” Fans, friends, and followers shared similar happy messages: “Cuteness overload.” “She is so beautiful.” “Wow, wow, wow, she is getting so big! She is gorgeous!” “Happppppy Easter, dearest MM.”

The photos indicate that Priyanka and Malti are back from India (Nick, 30, joined his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, to perform on Saturday Night Live on Apr. 8). The trio arrived in Mumbai on Mar. 31. Photographers snapped shots of the happy trio, with Priyanka dressed in a fun magenta-colored dress. Nick opted for jeans and a hoodie while his little girl was dressed for fun on this first trip to her mother’s native India.

Priyanka shared a photo from the trip on Apr. 6, showing her and Malti visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings,” wrote Priyanka. She and Nick also had a couple’s night out at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala. Nick wore a stylish black outfit, while his wife wore a strapless multicolored gown, silver choker, and strappy heels.

Nick and Priyanka welcomed Malti in 2022 via surrogate. The young girl was born an entire trimester prematurely and was kept in the NICU for months before her parents could bring her home. Priyanka spoke about having a baby via surrogate on the Mar. 27 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “I tell all my younger friends that the biological clock is real,” she said. “It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that, especially with women that have been working all their lives. But science is an amazing place right now.”