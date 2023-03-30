Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Froze Her Eggs In Early 30s: ‘I Tell Everyone’ To Do It

Priyanka Chopra was 39 years old when she welcomed her first child with husband, Nick Jonas, but having kids was something she started preparing for even before she was dating the singer. Priyanka appeared on the March 27 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where she opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs. “I did it in my early 30s,” Priyanka confirmed. “I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. I also hadn’t met the person I wanted to have children with [at 35] or I didn’t see that. That’s anxiety-inducing.”

The actress revealed that her mom, who’s an OB-GYN, is the one who told her to go ahead and take that step of egg freezing, and to do it as many times as needed. Now, Priyanka urges others to do the same, although she acknowledged that it can be expensive. “I tell all my younger friends that the biological clock is real,” she admitted. “It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that ,especially with women that have been working all their lives. But science is an amazing place right now.” She called egg freezing “the best gift you’ll give yourself.”

Priyanka started dating her now-husband, Nick, when she was just months away from turning 36. At the time, she was already thinking about having kids in the future, which is why she was hesitant about dating the singer at first. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if he wants kids at 25,'” Priyanka explained, citing their 10 year age difference. “But I’ve always wanted kids. I love kids.”

Luckily, Nick was also on board about starting a family. He popped the question to Priyanka on her 36th birthday in July 2018, just a few months into their relationship. They tied the knot by the end of that year. In Jan. 2022, Nick and Priyanka confirmed that they had welcomed a baby girl, Malti, via surrogate. Malti was born a full trimester prematurely, and was in the NICU for months before they were able to bring her home in May 2022. “We spent every single day with her on my chest or my husband’s chest,” Priyanka told British Vogue. “I didn’t know if she would make it or not.”