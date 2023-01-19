Priyanka Chopra Has Baby Malti Marie, 1, Join Her For 1st Mother-Daughter ‘Vogue’ Photo Shoot

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning when she graced the cover of British 'Vogue' & had her baby Maltie Marie, join her for the shoot.

January 19, 2023 11:09AM EST
priyanka chopra
Image Credit: Zoë Ghertner

Priyanka Chopra just landed her first Vogue cover and she looked gorgeous in a yellow leather coat. The 40-year-old graced the February issue of British Vogue and even posed with her adorable baby daughter, Malti Marie, in the photo shoot.

priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra for British ‘Vogue.’ (Zoë Ghertner)

On the cover, Priyanka looked beautiful as she rocked minimal glam and had her long brown air down in natural beach waves. She styled her glam with a bright yellow patent leather trench coat with nothing underneath and styled it with a thick belt cinched around her waist.

While Priyanka’s cover shot was gorgeous, it was the photo of her posing with her daughter that stole the show. Priyanka donned a tight red long-sleeve midi dress while cradling her one-year-old baby. Priyanka’s turtleneck dress hugged her frame perfectly and she styled it with a gold choker necklace while her daughter wore a red velvet dress with her back facing the camera.

priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra with her baby, Malti Marie, for British ‘Vogue.’ (Zoë Ghertner)

In another one of our favorite photos from the shoot, Priyanka wore a skintight blue Off-White embroidered sheath dress with a Bulgari ring, and another photo pictured her wearing another fabulous blue dress that was completely cut out from head-to-toe, revealing ample skin.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, Priyanka wore a purple Ralph Lauren Collection ensemble featuring a sleeveless silk-jersey top and silk-taffeta skirt and she accessorized with dazzling Bulgari jewels. The gorgeous February issue will hit newsstands and digital download on January 24.

priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra for British ‘Vogue.’ (Zoë Ghertner)

Priyanka shares her baby with her husband, Nick Jonas, and the couple gave birth to Malti via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022, where Malti spent 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before coming home. Nick shared a photo of him Priyanka, and Malti when she was first born with the caption, “Our baby is truly a bada*s. Our next chapter begins now.”

