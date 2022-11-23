Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter, 10 Months, Sleeps In Her Car Seat In Adorable New Photo

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, is seriously adorable and Priyanka proved that when she posted a photo of her 10-month-old asleep in her car seat. The 40-year-old posted the photo to her Instagram story and Malti had a pink hat on that covered her face while a cozy blanket covered her body up.

Priyanka posted the photo with the caption, “I mean…,” followed by a heart eyes emoji and an emoji with hearts all over it. Malti wore a knit pink beanie that covered up her eyes while her cute button nose and mouth were on display. Malti was strapped into her car seat wearing a striped shirt and a white cardigan while a fluffy pink blanket covered her up.

Priyanka and Nick rarely share photos of their daughter but when they do, they’re always adorable. Just recently, Priyanka posted a heartwarming photo of her, Nick, and Malti lying down on the floor. In the photo, Nick stared at Priyanka and his baby lovingly, while she held Malti in her arms.

The couple gave birth to Malti via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022, where Malti spent 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before coming home. Nick shared a photo of him Priyanka, and Malti when she was first born with the caption, “Our baby is truly a bada*s. Our next chapter begins now.”

Nick and Priyanka started dating in May 2018 and then announced their engagement just two months later, in July. Five months later, the lovebirds officially got married in December 2018.