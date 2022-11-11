Priyanka Chopra Cuddles Daughter Malti, 10 Mos., By The Fireplace As They Gear Up For Christmas

Priyanka Chopra, 40, and her 10-month-old daughter, Malti, are ready for the Christmas season! The actress and her baby girl snuggled up next to a fireplace, in a photo that Priyanka shared to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 10. Priyanka captioned the adorable snapshot, “It’s beginning to look a lot like…” We can obviously fill in that blank!

Priyanka, who shares her baby girl with husband Nick Jonas, 30, wore a cozy white shirt and white sweatpants with a pair of matching hoop earrings in the fireplace photo. Baby Malti was dressed in a cute white onesie with colorful fruit graphics. The mother-daughter image was taken from behind, to maintain Malti’s privacy and shield her face away from the world.

Priyanka and Nick’s daughter was born premature in January, and had to spend 100 days in the NICU. Priyanka finally shared the first photo of her baby girl on Mother’s Day with a heartfelt message. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka spends lots of time with Nick and Malti, but recently the Quantico actress had to travel to India to promote her Anomaly Haircare line that she launched last year. Priyanka was only gone for a few days, but that was definitely long enough for the star to be away from her daughter.

When Priyanka came home, she shared a photo to Instagram where she embraced baby Malti and held her up in her arms, as the actress laid on the carpet. Nick proudly stared at his wife and daughter with the absolute biggest smile on his face.