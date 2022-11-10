Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Daughter, 10 Mos., & Nick Jonas In Adorable Family Photo After India Trip

Priyanka Chopra happily embraced her baby daughter Malti, as Nick Jonas looked on with a huge smile on his face, in an adorable new photo.

November 10, 2022 11:57AM EST
Priyanka Chopra
West Hollywood, CA - The Jonas Brothers are in town for a good night out! The siblings strolled into Catch Steak dressed to the nines as they celebrated a birthday party. Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are seen leaving Catch LA
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA

Reunited and it feels so good! Priyanka Chopra, 40, embraced her 10-month-old daughter, Malti, after the actress spent time away from her baby girl and her husband, Nick Jonas, 30, for a business trip to India. In the sweet photo shared to Instagram on Nov. 10, Priyanka laid on the carpet and held baby Malti in her hands, while Nick watched the mother-daughter duo with the biggest and sweetest smile on his face.

Priyanka looked so overjoyed to be reunited with her daughter, who she welcomed via surrogate in Jan. 2022. Baby Malti was dressed in a cute white onesie, and she placed her little hands on Priyanka’s shoulder, as the Quantico star lifted her daughter up in the air. Priyanka and Nick still haven’t shown their child’s face to the world on social media.

Priyanka captioned her sweet family post, “Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿.” Her fans gushed over the photo and acknowledged how Nick looked so happy watching Priyanka and Malti. “Find someone who looks at you the way Nick looks at priyanka,” one fan commented. Another said, “The way Nick is looking at his Queen n Princess.”

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA)

Priyanka left her family in L.A. for a trip to India, where she attended events promoting her Anomaly Haircare line that she launched last year. Priyanka could be seen greeting fans and promoting products in videos on her IG Stories. She rocked a fabulous outfit that included a blue crop top with a matching blazer jacket and high-waisted pants.

Since baby Malti was born, fans have seen how much Priyanka and Nick love being parents. The family of three recently celebrated Diwali and took adorable pictures together, where Nick donned a traditional white sherwani and white pants, while Priyanka looked festive in a gold brocade crop top with a white lehenga skirt. To maintain her privacy, Nick made sure to place a red heart over Malti’s face in the images.

