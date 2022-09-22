Priyanka Chopra Carries Baby Malti On Stroll Through Central Park: Photo

Nothing better than a walk in the park! Priyanka Chopra posted an adorable photo of herself and her daughter Malti out for a nice day together in Central Park on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 21. The actress, 40, cradled her baby girl, 8 months, as they went for their walk. Priyanka looked down at her daughter and was clearly very happy to spend the day with her.

The Matrix Resurrections star rocked a matching top and pair of short shorts underneath a light blue denim jacket for the mother-daughter stroll. She accesorized with a white bucket hat and a pair of shades for the sunny day. Malti was dressed in a floral onesie and had a bow tied around her head, as her mama carried her through the New York park.

Priyanka and Malti have been spending a lot of time bonding together in New York along with Nick Jonas. The actress commemorated her daughter’s “first trip” to NYC with a photoset that included her holding Malti as she looked out a window. Aside from bonding with Malti, the actress has also shared glimpses of some of the different events she’s attended in the Big Apple on her Instagram Stories, including charitable events for UNICEF and Global Fund.

After welcoming Malti with the help of a surrogate back in January, Priyanka and Nick have clearly loved being parents. The actress shared a sweet photo of her daughter back in August. “Love like no other,” she wrote in the caption with the cute picture!

Even though Nick and Priyanka are still relatively new parents, sources close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the couple are looking to have more children together, since they’ve both grown up with big families. “It’s all they’ve ever known, and their siblings are one of the most important parts of their lives so it’s something they definitely want for Matli,” an insider said. “They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time.”