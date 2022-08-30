Priyanka Chopra Slays Little Black Dress To Support Nick Jonas At Mexico Concert

Priyanka Chopra, 40, is the Jonas Brothers‘ number one fan! The actress flew to Mexico City to support her husband Nick Jonas, 29, and his siblings Kevin and Joe at their two-day concert on August 29. Priyanka and Nick posed in an adorable couple photo that the “Remember This” singer posted to Instagram.

In the snapshot, Priyanka and Nick posed in two chairs seated in front of a colorful mural painting. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a little black dress which matched her pair of black combat lace boots. She let her dark hair down and also rocked some jewelry, including a silver necklace and earrings. Meanwhile, her handsome hubby wore a yellow button-up shirt over a white tank top, plus a pair of brown pants, black shoes, and dark brown sunglasses. Nick showed off his look in a solo photo of the singer from his Instagram post.

Nick captioned his post, “Mexico City night 1. 🇲🇽.” He credited his brother Kevin, 34, with taking the photos of Nick with his wife and alone. It was so sweet to see Priyanka make the trip to Mexico to support her husband. It’s unclear if Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, and Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, were also there cheering on their men.

The Jonas family has expanded in recent years, with the additions of the boys’ spouses and their children. In January, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate. Baby Malti was born premature and spent 100 days in the NICU, before the couple was finally able to bring her home before Mother’s Day. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Priyanka said, sharing the first photo of their little girl on May 8. In the image, she snuggled her newborn close, but chose to cover her face for the camera.

Priyanka and Nick have absolutely loved being parents to their baby girl. In fact, a source told HollywoodLife that the famous couple are already discussing expanding their family and giving baby Malti a sibling. “They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time,” the source revealed EXCLUSIVELY in July. “It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when.”