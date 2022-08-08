Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Take Baby Malti, 7 Mos., For A Swim On Family Day: Photo

The proud parents soaked up the sun with their daughter Malti during a family swim day.

By:
August 8, 2022 7:21PM EDT
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Malti swim
View gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have joined forces with luxury fashion and sportswear label Perfect Moment. The stars are investing in the brand, which they have both been wearing for years as big fans of skiing and outdoor activities. It is their first business partnership together in the fashion industry. To celebrate and announce their investment, Priyanka and Nick posed in Perfect Moment clothing with a monochromatic colour scheme consisting of black, gray and white for a shoot with photographer Alan Silfen. Priyanka wears a Perfect Moment Gingham Star Merino Wool Jumpsuit and a houndstooth print. Nick looks stylish in clothing including the Pirtuk II Leather Jacket. Priyanka said: “Not having to choose between looking amazing and performing at their highest level is a consumer need that Perfect Moment not only understands, but one that is baked into the ethos of this brand. “I am proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and trendsetting company. We’re looking forward to a bright future.” Nick added: “Perfect Moment hits the mark on how style and performance go hand-in-hand. “This is my first choice and in our role, we feel other ski and surf enthusiasts worldwide will appreciate the fashion and function of this brand.” Perfect Moment was founded in 1979 in the French town of Chamonix. It was acquired in 2010 by Jane and Max Gottschalk and has since expanded its range to include ski and surf apparel. Jane Gottschalk said: “I can’t think of a more fun, diverse, business savvy couple to help us grow the brand to the next level. “They are admired globally not only for their talent, but their passion for life and impeccable taste. “This combination resonates with audiences everywhere, and perfectly represents the values that Perfect Moment is known for.” Perfect Moment clothing and accessories collections are available through the brand’s online store https://www.perfectmoment.com and in exclusive in
Cabo, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Priyanka Chopra dons a colorful all-yellow beach ensemble as she poses for photos with her family and friends while hubby Nick enjoys his Corona light as the Hollywood duo are spotted vacationing in Cabo. 17th July 2022 Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoyed some fun in the sun with daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 7 months. The Baywatch actress took to her Instagram Stories on August 7 and shared a beautiful family photo of the threesome. The married couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, were all smiles as they splashed around the water with their precious little girl.

Priyanka looked stunning as usual for the family fun day as she went makeup-free which highlighted her natural beauty. She wore her signature dark locks down in loose, beachy waves as she held her baby close for the adorable snapshot. The award-winning actress flashed a huge smile for the camera and kept concealed behind an oversized pair of dark movie star sunglasses.

Nick and Priyanka soaked up the sun with their little one, as the “Jealous” singer went shirtless in the hot weather. He donned a scruffy beard and opted for a pair of stylish aviator shades for his outdoor adventure. Although the new parents kept Malti’s face concealed behind a white heart emoji, the little girl splashed around with her mom and dad while wearing a cute bucket hat and diapers.

Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Malti swim
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a family swim day with Malti (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

As we previously reported, the married couple has “always known” they wanted “a big family,” after welcoming their first child via surrogate in January 2022. The pair have already “discussed having more kids,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “They’ve always known they wanted more than one because having a big, close family is the most important thing to both of them.”

“It’s all they’ve ever known, and their siblings are one of the most important parts of their lives so it’s something they definitely want for Malti,” the source continued. “They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when.”

More From Our Partners

ad