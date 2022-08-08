Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Take Baby Malti, 7 Mos., For A Swim On Family Day: Photo

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoyed some fun in the sun with daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 7 months. The Baywatch actress took to her Instagram Stories on August 7 and shared a beautiful family photo of the threesome. The married couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, were all smiles as they splashed around the water with their precious little girl.

Priyanka looked stunning as usual for the family fun day as she went makeup-free which highlighted her natural beauty. She wore her signature dark locks down in loose, beachy waves as she held her baby close for the adorable snapshot. The award-winning actress flashed a huge smile for the camera and kept concealed behind an oversized pair of dark movie star sunglasses.

Nick and Priyanka soaked up the sun with their little one, as the “Jealous” singer went shirtless in the hot weather. He donned a scruffy beard and opted for a pair of stylish aviator shades for his outdoor adventure. Although the new parents kept Malti’s face concealed behind a white heart emoji, the little girl splashed around with her mom and dad while wearing a cute bucket hat and diapers.

As we previously reported, the married couple has “always known” they wanted “a big family,” after welcoming their first child via surrogate in January 2022. The pair have already “discussed having more kids,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “They’ve always known they wanted more than one because having a big, close family is the most important thing to both of them.”

“It’s all they’ve ever known, and their siblings are one of the most important parts of their lives so it’s something they definitely want for Malti,” the source continued. “They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when.”