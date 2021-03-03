How Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Marriage Pact’ Keeps Them ‘Head Over Heels In Love’

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and Nick Jonas made ‘a pact’ to see each other every three weeks no matter where they were, in an interview, and now we’re finding out more details about ‘the secret’ to their ‘success.’

Nick Jonas, 28, and Priyanka Chopra, 38, have been married since 2018 and it seems they’re better than ever. The latter recently revealed some of the secrets to her and her hubby’s marriage success, in an interview with Elle, and one of them included an impressive “pact” they made to each other. The pact involved the lovebirds promising each other that they’d travel anywhere in the world they were working if it had been three weeks since they’d seen each other.

The private detail is a significant one that’s kept them “head over heels in love” and it turns out Priyanka wanted to share it with the world so other couples could understand how they make things work. “Priyanka felt it was important to reveal the secret to the success of her and Nick‘s marriage,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She knows it can be easy for fans and onlookers to view their relationship as perfect from the outside. And while Priyanka and Nick are both incredibly successful individuals, they’re also both equally as busy which has them constantly traveling so they can’t always be together.”

“They knew what they signed up for when they started dating and it takes a lot of work to maintain a happy and healthy marriage,” the source continued. “But one of the reasons they’re able to do so and are still head over heels in love is because they put the work in and making the pact to always see each other keeps them connected. Priyanka wanted to let people know that it doesn’t just happen. You have to put work in and just because people are celebrities, that doesn’t mean they’re any different and they have to make the effort like everybody else.”

The pact is actually in full effect right now because the two busy stars have been separated while working. “Nick and Priyanka are both back at work,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She’s in London [shooting Citadel] and Nick is in Los Angeles [shooting The Voice] so right now they are having to endure some time apart, which is tough. They didn’t even get to spend Valentine’s Day together this year.”

“But Nick did fill her hotel suite with roses so he still managed to make it romantic,” the second source further revealed. “He is always doing sweet things for her no matter how far away she is. He’ll randomly have flowers or her favorite chocolates waiting for her in her room when she gets back from shooting, that kind of thing.”

The happy couple always make sure to keep communication at the core of their marriage as well. “And no matter what they always talk before she falls asleep,” the insider added. “Even with the huge time difference he’ll stop whatever he’s doing to get on with her so they can say goodnight. He puts the effort in all the time to continually make her feel like the most loved girl. She feels incredibly lucky to have married a man like him.”