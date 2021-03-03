Exclusive

How Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Marriage Pact’ Keeps Them ‘Head Over Heels In Love’

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas go sightseeing around London ahead of the Christmas holidays. The couple, who have been married for two years, wore face masks and stopped for a hot drink at a cafe. The Bollywood actress who is in town to film 'Text for You', looked positively glowing. The happy couple could be seen stopping for Nick to take some funny photos of Priyanka next to a Highway Maintenance van, presumably to have the words ‘High Maintenance’ behind her. The loved up pair could be seen walking along with Priyanka’s mother in tow, always a couple of yards behind them. Nick, 28, and Priyanka, 38, could be seen wearing Christmas colors, with Nick in a green beanie hat and green accented checked woolen overcoat, while Priyanka opted for a dark brown leather jacket with red and pink knitted top, beanie hat, and jeans. 09 Dec 2020 Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720310_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
, , and

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and Nick Jonas made ‘a pact’ to see each other every three weeks no matter where they were, in an interview, and now we’re finding out more details about ‘the secret’ to their ‘success.’

Nick Jonas, 28, and Priyanka Chopra, 38, have been married since 2018 and it seems they’re better than ever. The latter recently revealed some of the secrets to her and her hubby’s marriage success, in an interview with Elle, and one of them included an impressive “pact” they made to each other. The pact involved the lovebirds promising each other that they’d travel anywhere in the world they were working if it had been three weeks since they’d seen each other.

The private detail is a significant one that’s kept them “head over heels in love” and it turns out Priyanka wanted to share it with the world so other couples could understand how they make things work. “Priyanka felt it was important to reveal the secret to the success of her and Nick‘s marriage,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She knows it can be easy for fans and onlookers to view their relationship as perfect from the outside. And while Priyanka and Nick are both incredibly successful individuals, they’re also both equally as busy which has them constantly traveling so they can’t always be together.”

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married since 2018. (Shutterstock)

“They knew what they signed up for when they started dating and it takes a lot of work to maintain a happy and healthy marriage,” the source continued. “But one of the reasons they’re able to do so and are still head over heels in love is because they put the work in and making the pact to always see each other keeps them connected. Priyanka wanted to let people know that it doesn’t just happen. You have to put work in and just because people are celebrities, that doesn’t mean they’re any different and they have to make the effort like everybody else.”

The pact is actually in full effect right now because the two busy stars have been separated while working. “Nick and Priyanka are both back at work,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She’s in London [shooting Citadel] and Nick is in Los Angeles [shooting The Voice] so right now they are having to endure some time apart, which is tough. They didn’t even get to spend Valentine’s Day together this year.”

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looking glamorous at the Golden Globe Awards. (Shutterstock)

“But Nick did fill her hotel suite with roses so he still managed to make it romantic,” the second source further revealed. “He is always doing sweet things for her no matter how far away she is. He’ll randomly have flowers or her favorite chocolates waiting for her in her room when she gets back from shooting, that kind of thing.”

The happy couple always make sure to keep communication at the core of their marriage as well. “And no matter what they always talk before she falls asleep,” the insider added. “Even with the huge time difference he’ll stop whatever he’s doing to get on with her so they can say goodnight. He puts the effort in all the time to continually make her feel like the most loved girl. She feels incredibly lucky to have married a man like him.”

A third source explained that the marriage is super important to Nick and his devotion to Priyanka helps keep their bond strong. “It is important to Nick to be married once,” the third source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “It is important to Nick to give Priyanka everything she has ever wanted in a man. They are so much in love and they are looking to start a family this year, they keep talking about it.”
The insider also revealed that timing will be everything when it comes to expanding their family. “They are busy with work, so they want to time it all right on that front but when it comes to all other aspects of their relationship, it is in a word spectacular,” the insider said. “They are really a vibe unto themselves, it is quite the site to behold with the love they have for each other.”