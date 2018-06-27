Are Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Getting Engaged? Wild Rumor Suggests He’ll Propose This Summer

Whoa, that was fast! A new report claims Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas plan to take their relationship to the next level with an engagement — what is going on?!

After Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande‘s quick engagement after only a few weeks of dating, really anything is possible. Now, a new report claims Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be engaged by August! “By July end or August this year” Priyanka will have a ring on her finger, according to sources at FilmFare. The site added that Nick met Priyanka’s family during their trip to India and it was then they decided they wanted to take their things to the next step! Wow!

Nick and Priyanka arrived in Mumbai last week, where Nick met her mother and friends. “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion,” Priyanka’s mom Madhu told DNA. Shortly after, the couple and the Quantico actress’s family jetted to Goa, India for a beach vacation. There, Priyanka shared on her Instagram story a photo of Nick and her brother looking out into the Arabian Sea, calling them her “favourite men.” So cute.

On this same trip, Nick went “social media official” with their relationship, posting a video of a beaming Priyanka with the words “Her.” She also met Nick’s family while joining him as his date to his cousin’s wedding! Things are getting pretty serious between these two — maybe there will be a wedding around the corner. Of course, we assume, Priyanka will also accompany Nick at his brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s upcoming nuptials. We’re definitely shipping this couple!