Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Planning For More Kids: They Feel It’s ‘Important’ To Give Malti Siblings

Nick Jonas, 29, and Priyanka Chopra, 40, may be parents of one right now, but they’re hoping that will change in the future. The singer and actress, who welcomed their first child, daughter Malti, via surrogate on Jan. 15, have already “discussed having more kids,” according to multiple sources. “They’ve always known they wanted more than one because having a big, close family is the most important thing to both of them,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“It’s all they’ve ever known, and their siblings are one of the most important parts of their lives so it’s something they definitely want for Malti,” the source continued. “They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when.”

In addition to wanting more kids, Nick also apparently wants them to be “close in age” and to be able to bond with his older brothers’ kids. “Nick has talked about this with his brothers and not only does Nick want his children to be close in age, but he also wants his kids to be close in age to his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas‘ kids,” a second insider EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Having cousins is so important to them and they are loving how the bond between their kids is natural.” Kevin, 34, has two children, including Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, and Joe also has two children, including Willa, 2, and a newborn daughter.

“Nick, Kevin and Joe want their kids to look at their cousins as siblings,” the insider added. “The boys’ parents, of course, are pushing all of them to have as many kids as possible. The more bonus Jonases the better.”

Nick and Priyanka welcomed their first child after saying “I do” in 2018. Although they’ve been pretty private about their new addition, they did share a photo of her with her face covered by an emoji, in a family photo taken on the day she turned six-months-old. It also turned out to be Priyanka’s own birthday celebration and she captioned the pic with a sweet message about the special day.

“So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far),” she wrote in the caption. “The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl.”