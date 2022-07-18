Nick Jonas Kisses Priyanka Chopra In Sexy Beach Photo As He Wishes Her A Happy 40th Birthday

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her landmark 40th birthday today, and her husband Nick Jonas, 29, has nothing but words of sweetness for his gorgeous wife. “Happiest birthday to my [heart emoji], the jewel of July,” Nick captioned a collection of Instagram pics on July 18. “So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra.” Nick’s collection of pics including one kissing a barefoot Priyanka on the beach, as she wore a bright yellow mesh ensemble.

Another pic showed Priyanka at a dinner table beaming with a sign that said “Happy birthday Priyanka 80’s baby!” In another snap, Nick held up a towel that read “Priyanka! The Jewel of July.” The final pic showed the couple as they looked up at fireworks on the beach while embracing each other.

Nick’s 32.9M followers took to the comments section to express similar sentiments about Priyanka’s big day. “It’s always so amazing to see what a happy couple you two are!” commented one follower. “I wish you all the best! I hope that you will always stay this happy together!”

“My heart is melting !!” wrote another, alongside heart and birthday cake emojis. “Happy Birthday to your beautiful wife @priyankachopra.” Another commented, “This LOVE is beautiful to watch.” Yet another wrote, “Happy birthday Priyanka. You have a great husband,” alongside rows of smiley emojis.

The best response came from the birthday girl herself, who wrote to Nick with, “Love of my life,” alongside a heart-eyes emoji. The famous couple had their biggest year yet, following their lavish two-day wedding in December 2018 — they welcomed baby Malti Marie, 6 months, via surrogate on January 15. Prior to Pri’s special day, the family enjoyed a low-key first Father’s Day, according to a source. And true to Nick’s feelings for his wife, it wasn’t all about him.

“As much as this day is about Nick now, it’s still going to be about honoring his dad and Priyanka’s dad too,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June — Priyanka’s father passed away on Jun 13 nine years ago. “Nick’s extremely sensitive to Priyanka’s feelings when it comes to Father’s Day and he always goes out of his way to make sure to acknowledge her dad and this year won’t be any different.”