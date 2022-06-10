Nick Jonas Gushes Over ‘Hot’ Wife Priyanka Chopra As She Rocks Plunging Ruffle Gown

Nick Jonas just shouted-out his beautiful wife, Priyanka Chopra! On Wednesday, June 8, Priyanka rocked a fabulous black-and-white gown by Robert Wun that featured exaggerated white ruffles and a slim bodice. “Hot Damn!😍” Nick commented on the Instagram shot of the dress, as his sweet note garnered over three thousand likes.

Priyanka also rocked a statement diamond-and-emerald necklace from Bulgari with the look, wearing an updo with face-framing bangs and winged eyeliner and a nude lipgloss.

The couple is definitely savoring their beautiful relationship lately, as well as the welcoming of their baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jones, who was born in January via surrogacy.

Little Malti remained in the hospital’s NICU department, however, after being born prematurely. The couple revealed that she remained there for 100 days to receive treatment, but they were finally able to bring her home before Mother’s Day. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Priyanka said, sharing the first photo of their little girl on May 8. In the image, she snuggled her newborn close, but chose to cover her face for the camera.

In addition, Nick recently opened up about being a first-time dad to his 5-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra. The singer, 29, reflected on the recent tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children were killed, revealing that the news has changed his perspective on being a parent. “The weight of everything is much more intense,” he said to E! News in an interview published Sunday, May 29.

“I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys,” the Jonas Brother shared. “As a father, as an uncle, I can’t not think about the kids and all the lives that were lost…I’m hoping for change to happen and we’ll see the end of this,” Nick also said.