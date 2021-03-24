19 Of The Cutest Photos Of The Jonas Brothers & Their Wives: See Pics Of Nick, Priyanka & More

See the sweetest PDA moments over the years between the Jonas Brothers and their stunning wives!

The Jonas Brothers have found true love with their gorgeous wives. Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas totally came into their own in the spotlight, and despite the pressures of fame were able to find everlasting love. Over the years, fans have seen the boys from the Jonas Brothers become husbands and even fathers! Let’s take a walk down memory lane and relive the love stories of Nick and Priyanka Chopra, Joe and Sophie Turner, and Kevin and Danielle Jonas.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Joe, 31, and Sophie, 25, have been together since 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They surprised everyone when they decided to get married in a quickie Vegas wedding on May 1 2019. Diplo even live-streamed the ceremony, becoming the couple’s unofficial wedding videographer. The couple had another, larger wedding ceremony in the summer of 2019 complete with loved ones in attendance and all of the traditions of classic nuptials.

Joe and Sophie are so supportive of each other and they always make us melt when they lovingly stare into each other’s eyes on red carpets. In one of the Jonas Brothers’ songs, titled “Hesitate,” Joe sings about Sophie. “You saved me once and now I’ll save you too/I won’t hesitate for you,” he croons in the tune. The couple took a major step in their marriage in July 2020, when they welcomed their first child! Sophie gave birth to the couple’s daughter Willa Jonas, and the trio have been living on Cloud Nine ever since!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Nick, 28, also sings about his love, Priyanka, 38, on the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 album. He wrote the song “I Believe” as a love letter to his wife. “Well, call me crazy / And people saying that we move too fast / But I’ve been waiting, and for a reason / Ain’t no turning back,” Nick sings about Priyanka. The singer and the actress have had quite the whirlwind romance. They had only been dating a few months before Nick popped the question in July 2018. They married just a few months later in December 2018 with two stunning, traditional wedding ceremonies, including one in Priyanka’s homeland of India, complete with all of the traditions that are important to her and her family.

Now, Nick and Pri are looking ahead to the future and considering starting a family of their own! The twosome have gushed about becoming parents, and that was so evident in a recent interview Nick gave on the March 16 episode of Zane Lowe‘s Apple Music podcast. “That is certainly something we’re both looking forward to,” Nick gushed. “And know that it’ll happen when it’s supposed to and we’re ready for that.”

Kevin & Danielle Jonas

Kevin, 33, and Danielle, 34, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2019. The couple has two adorable daughters together: Valentina Angelina Jonas, 4, and Alena Rose Jonas, 7. In the JoBros’ documentary, Chasing Happiness, Nick and Joe predicted Kevin would marry Danielle. Their prediction was totally spot on. Kevin and Danielle are a fairly private couple, but they love to share precious moments and photos from their life on the ‘Gram, and fans cannot get enough of it. The Jonas Brothers may have had to chase happiness for a while, but their journeys led them straight to Danielle, Priyanka, and Sophie. See more photos of the happy couples in the gallery above!