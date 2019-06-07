Joe Jonas Thanks Sophie Turner For ‘Saving Him’ In New Jonas Brothers Song ‘Hesitate’

This time around, we all know which women the Jonas Brothers are talking about in their songs. On ‘Happiness Begins,’ Joe sang about his love for Sophie Turner in ‘Hesitate.’

The Jonas Brothers’ newest album, Happiness Begins, was just released today, and fans are going wild over sweet track “Hesitate.” The gentle love song that arrived on track 11 of the album is dedicated to Joe Jonas’ wife, Sophie Turner, 23. Joe, 29, sang in the chorus, “I will take your pain/And put it on my heart/I won’t hesitate/Just tell me where to start/I thank the oceans for giving me you/You saved me once and now I’ll save you too/I won’t hesitate for you.” His younger brother, Nick, 26, sang the second verse, second pre-chorus, and second chorus.

“This is an important song,” Joe told Apple Music. “I wrote it for my significant other, Sophie, and it’s one of those love letters that you write to your partner saying, ‘I’ll be there no matter what.'” Nick said that the track is a “love letter” to Sophie from Joe, according to Billboard.

Sophie showed her love for the song written for her in her Instagram Stories after the album was released. The Dark Phoenix actress posted a picture of her listening to “Hesitate” on Spotify. “‘Happiness Begins’ is out now,” Sophie wrote on top of the pic with fire emojis. “And also playing this song on repeat. I love you @joejonas,” she said, also tagging the band’s Instagram handle.

Fans, of course, were over-the-moon for the love song dedicated to Joe’s partner. “Joe is a f****** angel,” a fan said on Twitter. “After watching [Sophie’s] interview with Dr. Phil [you] can tell she really has such a hard time [with] depression.. and Joe literally wrote her a song to help her know her worth and that when the going gets tough he won’t leave.”

As the brothers mature, we’re so thrilled to see their lyrics and song themes get more sophisticated and adult, as well. We’re absolutely in love with Happiness Begins, and the song “Hesitate” is no exception!