Priyanka Chopra Admits She’d Give Up Acting For Daughter Malti, 1: ‘I’d Do It Without Question’

Priyanka Chopra would do anything for her daughter Malti. The actress, 40, admitted that she’d even stop acting if it was for her one-year-old in a new interview with Femina, published on Thursday, May 11. Priyanka was speaking about how her parents had shut down their private practice to move to Mumbai to support her dreams as an actress when she said that she would do the same for Malti.

Priyanka said that it dawned on her recently what a big decision it was for her parents to put their careers on hold to support her. “At that time, I took it all completely for granted. I was like, of course it’s your parents’ job to do that. My career matters. And I didn’t even think about it until I was writing my book. And then it dawned on me like now I’m in my 40s,” she said. “And that, if I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter.”

Aside from revealing that she’d give up her career for Malti, the Baywatch star also explained that her career has changed so much since getting married to Nick Jonas and then having her daughter. “When I got married and now of course after having Malti, my priorities are so different,” she told the outlet. “I want to work with people I like. I want to do movies that I really enjoy. I want to be surrounded by people who make me laugh. I want to make people laugh. I want to go back home. On time. I finish my job really quickly and then I’m home. That doesn’t mean I don’t love my job. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to do it with the same gusto that I did it with before. But, now, I know life is equally important.”

The actress also gushed about her daughter during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, May 11. “She is doing really well. She is here in New York with us,” she said. “She is like magical. She doesn’t jet lag. She sleeps whenever and she is the happiest, most joyous baby ever.”

Priyanka and Nick have been spending lots of quality time with Malti. Recently, the pair brought Malti on her first trip to The Matrix Resurrections star’s home country of India back in March. The couple were seen with Malti as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. Malti also made her public debut back in January, when the Jonas Brothers received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She adorably watched the milestone moment with her cousins while Nick and his brothers were honored.