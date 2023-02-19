Priyanka Chopra Snuggles Up To Baby Malti, 1, After Her Public Debut At Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Priyanka Chopra wasn’t shy about showing off her bundle of joy in her latest Instagram post. The stunning actress shared sweet snaps of herself holding her adorable 1-year-old daughter Malti, whom she shares with her husband Nick Jonas. The rare offering on Saturday, February 19 came after Priyanka finally gave fans a big peek at Malti last month in Los Angeles as the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the first photo shared by Priyanka, the actress looked cool in a leather jacket and sunglasses as she cradled Malti in her arms. The little fashionista was rocking a pink Fendi outfit and a cute bow on her little head. The second shot featured a sleeping Malti next to Priyanka with a tiny peek of Nick’s forearm in the background. A fun family pic to be sure!

Meanwhile, the new parents made sure to celebrate their baby girl’s first birthday in a big way after she suffered an intense health scare when she was born, causing her to spend 100 days in the NICU. The pop star opened up about Malti’s milestone when he stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, January 13. “We had to celebrate,” he said. “She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, and so we had to celebrate in style.”

The gorgeous stars welcomed Malti in January 2022 via surrogate, and the following May they revealed she was born premature and had to spend more than three months in the neonatal intensive care unit. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Priyanka captioned the first photo she shared of their little one.

While the couple had kept the pregnancy very private, it came as no surprise to longtime fans, as Priyanka was vocal about her plans for motherhood in the past. The star shared with Today hosts in October 2019 that she “couldn’t wait” to start a family. “I mean there’s so much that happens in our lives that whenever God blesses us with that it’s something that we both definitely want.”