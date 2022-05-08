Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share 1st Baby Photo Of Daughter Malti: ‘Our Girl Is Home’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared the first photo of their baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas! The Quantico star, 39, and “Jealous” singer, 29, shared the image via Instagram on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 8) and reflected on their “rollercoaster” journey as baby Malti was in the NICU for “100 plus days.”

Malti snuggled up to Priyanka in a blush velvet bow and tulle dress as Nick lovingly looked on and held her hand. The couple covered their daughter’s face with a white heart emoji.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Priyanka said.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” she said, going on to thank the team that helped them through the ordeal.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” she said, signing off with a shoutout for Nick.

“Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you,” she said of her husband.

The couple confirmed that they welcomed their first child via surrogacy on Friday, Jan. 21. The news was a surprise to fans, as they did not confirm that a baby was on the way before dropping the happy news via Instagram. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” Nick and Priyanka penned via a joint statement. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they added.

Despite not fully revealing that a baby was on they way, Nick and Priyanka had previously expressed their desires to start a family. While speaking to Vanity Fair as part of her 2022 cover story, Pryanka confessed that kids are “a big part of our desire for the future…by God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

Just weeks before the news, Priyanka also joked that she and Nick were “expecting” during the Jonas Brothers roast on Netflix. As fans began to scream and woo thinking she was making a major announcement about expecting a child, she finished the sentence with “…to get drunk tonight!” as the audience erupted in laughter.

Their baby joins a brood of cousins via Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas! Joe and his wife Sophie Turner welcomed their little girl Willa, now 1, in July 2020. Kevin and his wife Danielle have two daughters together: Alena, 7, and Valentina, 5.

Nick and Priyanka’s family addition comes just over three years after they tied the knot with a lavish multi-day Indian wedding December 1, 2018. The nuptials came after a whirlwind romance that began earlier that year (and had them engaged by summer). While the couple’s relationship didn’t begin until 2018, they initially met over Twitter DMs two years prior in 2016.