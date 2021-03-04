Kevin Jonas’ Adorable Daughters Pretend To Be The Jonas Brothers While Singing Into His Billboard Awards

It looks like Kevin Jonas’ daughters, Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4, want to follow in their dad and uncles’ footsteps! In a new video, the adorable duo impersonated each member of the band by pretending to accept their Billboard Music Awards.

Like father, like daughters. Kevin Jonas may have a few musicians on his hands — especially after he caught his littles ones — Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4 — pretending to be the Jonas Brothers! (Something we all did at one point in our adolescent lives.) On Wednesday, Kevin, 33, shared the adorable video to Instagram with the caption, “Whelp,” and tagged his bandmates, brothers Nick Jonas, 28, and Joe Jonas, 31.

In the cute clip, Alena and Valentina were sitting in the kitchen of Kevin and wife Danielle‘s New Jersey home. Meanwhile, three of Kevin’s gold Billboard Music Awards were placed nearby, on a white marble island. The trophies symbolized the band’s victories at the 2020 show, which included: Top Duo/Group; Top Radio Songs Artist; and Top Radio Song for their hit “Sucker“.

“I’m Joe,” Alena said while speaking into the top of one of the awards, which was designed to look like a microphone. “I’m Kevin,” Valentina added, before her big sister said, “I’m Nick.” In between Valentina’s singing, the sisters went back and forth as to who would pretend to be their dad. The rest of the video showed the girls continuing to emulate their dad and uncles, while others in the background had a good laugh at the sweet show.

Fans in the comments, including the band’s celebrity friends, couldn’t help but gush over Kevin’s daughters — and reminisce about their memories of the beloved band. “To be fair, we all are Kevin,” Bachelorette alum, Wells Adams wrote.

Many others joked about how funny it is that Kevin’s daughters “know who Frankie Jonas‘ brothers are.” Frankie, 20 — the youngest of the Jo-Bros, who wasn’t in the band — was called “the bonus Jonas” by the group’s loving fans. He’s also appeared on stage with the trio, as well as in their various past Disney projects.