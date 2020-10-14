Billboard Music Awards Winners 2020 – Updating List: Billie Eilish & More

After a nearly six-month delay, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards finally arrived to celebrate all the biggest stars in music. With so many nominees – from Taylor Swift to Lizzo to Da Baby – find out which of your faves won big tonight.

Following a half-a-year delay, due to COVID-19, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards aired on Oct. 14 from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Will Kelly Clarkson returning for her third consecutive year as host, the BBMAs was a celebration of the power of music in a year that will – for better or worse – be forgotten anytime soon. The 2020 BBMAs promised appearances from artists like Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Sia, Saint Jhn, Doja Cat, and Demi Lovato. En Vogue and Brandy brought the 90s R&B realness to the stage, with the former singing their politically charged hit, “Free Your Mind.” Brandy, one month after her Verzuz battle with Monica, teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign to perform a medley of her trademark songs.

Garth Brooks was picked to receive this year’s Icon Award, and Killer Mike was chosen to receive the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award. The award “highlights and recognizes the attributes of a true social justice warrior in the field of music who has made exemplary strides to lead the community in positive change-making advocacy,” said Datwon Thomas, MRC’s VP, Cultural Media and Consulting Producer for the Billboard Music Awards. “In partnership with a diverse committee of colleagues at MRC and our cultural inclusion committee, BLAC, we selected Killer Mike for his contributions to the current movement and culture and his tangible efforts to make national and grassroots change.”

Those weren’t the only awards handed out during the 2020 ceremony. Check out the list below (winners are in bold, and come back throughout the night to see which of your favorite artists took home a BBMA.)

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish, When We Fall Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Lover

Congrats, @billieeilish! She accepts the award for Top Billboard 200 Album at the #BBMAs. 💚 pic.twitter.com/nMpuBwkDn0 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020

Top New Artist

Da Baby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Top Male Artist

Da Baby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Seniorita”

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Da Baby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Da Baby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello