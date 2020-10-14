Billboard Music Awards Winners 2020 – Updating List: Billie Eilish & More
After a nearly six-month delay, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards finally arrived to celebrate all the biggest stars in music. With so many nominees – from Taylor Swift to Lizzo to Da Baby – find out which of your faves won big tonight.
Following a half-a-year delay, due to COVID-19, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards aired on Oct. 14 from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Will Kelly Clarkson returning for her third consecutive year as host, the BBMAs was a celebration of the power of music in a year that will – for better or worse – be forgotten anytime soon. The 2020 BBMAs promised appearances from artists like Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Sia, Saint Jhn, Doja Cat, and Demi Lovato. En Vogue and Brandy brought the 90s R&B realness to the stage, with the former singing their politically charged hit, “Free Your Mind.” Brandy, one month after her Verzuz battle with Monica, teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign to perform a medley of her trademark songs.
Garth Brooks was picked to receive this year’s Icon Award, and Killer Mike was chosen to receive the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award. The award “highlights and recognizes the attributes of a true social justice warrior in the field of music who has made exemplary strides to lead the community in positive change-making advocacy,” said Datwon Thomas, MRC’s VP, Cultural Media and Consulting Producer for the Billboard Music Awards. “In partnership with a diverse committee of colleagues at MRC and our cultural inclusion committee, BLAC, we selected Killer Mike for his contributions to the current movement and culture and his tangible efforts to make national and grassroots change.”
Those weren’t the only awards handed out during the 2020 ceremony. Check out the list below (winners are in bold, and come back throughout the night to see which of your favorite artists took home a BBMA.)
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish, When We Fall Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift, Lover
Congrats, @billieeilish! She accepts the award for Top Billboard 200 Album at the #BBMAs. 💚 pic.twitter.com/nMpuBwkDn0
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020
Top New Artist
Da Baby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Top Male Artist
Da Baby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Hot 100 Song
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Seniorita”
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Da Baby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Da Baby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Male Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello