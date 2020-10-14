Alicia Keys Debuts New Look With Long, Straight Bangs During BBMAs ‘Love Looks Better’ Performance

Alicia Keys worked her signature brand of elegance and recent hair makeover during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards. Check out her bold new look!

Alicia Keys graced the stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles during the Billboard Music Awards and did not disappoint! Not only was the singer’s rendition of “Love Looks Better” absolutely gorgeous, but the Grammy-winner, 39, looked completely stunning. Alicia worked a new spin on her signature style, fashioning a gorgeous, glittering silver bodysuit.

She also opted for a brand new hairstyle, working long, raven black hair that cascaded past her shoulders and beyond her waist! The talented singer and songwriter also sported some fabulous fringe with her ‘do and appeared to wear just a touch of makeup for her performance under the lights. There was no denying it, Alicia looked incredible, and her performance seriously gave fans so much life. But this isn’t anything new for the hitmaker.

The nine-time Billboard Music Award-winner has been a mainstay on the BBMA stage for nearly two decades. Alicia earned her first Billboard Music Award back in 2001 for Female Artist of the Year. It was a major way for the songstress to announce herself to the world, but even more impressive than the hardware she collected was the number of performances she gave in the years since.

Alicia has been a mainstay on the Billboard stage, as well as the Grammys and more awards shows throughout the year. In 2020 alone, Alicia hosted the Grammy Awards once again, and led the entire audience through an evening of celebrating the best and brightest in music all while mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

More recently, Alicia gave a moving performance at the BET Awards in June 2020. The songstress sang “Perfect Way To Die.” The song released in June following the brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota law enforcement. Alicia, who never strays from using her voice to speak out on vital social issues, stunned audiences in their homes with her emotional rendition of the song.

It’s no wonder, then, that Alicia was able to pull off such a remarkable performance tonight at the Billboard Music Awards. We can only imagine how much her fans absolutely loved seeing the singer back on the stage. We cannot wait to see what she has in store for the next chapter of her brilliant career!