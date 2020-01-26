Alicia Keys Disses Trump & Advocates For Cardi B To Run For Office In Grammys Musical Medley

Grammys host Alicia Keys used her vocal talents in a piano ballad celebrating diversity in music. She then shaded President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and called for Cardi B to replace him.



Alicia Keys is a great moral compass when it comes to her Grammy hosting duties. After her emotional ceremony opening in honor of the late Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26 at LA’s Staples Center, she sang an uplifting piano ballad celebrating diversity & unity in the song. But she slid a political zinger in there about President Donald Trump. Alicia sang, “Tonight we must united in spite of all the news that we’re seeing,” before saying, “It’s so crazy, and I don’t even watch TV.” Then back into her vocals, Alicia belted out, “Commander-in-Chief impeached, y’all let’s bring Cardi B in.” She then asked, “Cardi, can you please show these people what to do?”

In her piano ballad, Alicia praised new and powerful voices like Billie Eilish and Lizzo, noting the latter had already taken home a previously announced Grammy. She name-checked Ariana Grande, calling her “magnificent.” Ariana was shown in the audience, visibly moved and looking near tears. “You see us? We’re unstoppable. We get to be who we want to be,” Alicia continued.

Alicia then explained how music is the universal language, and wanted to, “show some love to some the artists who spoke the language so beautifully this year. “We obsesses about BTS, HER, and Lewis Capaldi,” she sang adding, “Camila (Cabello) liked Shawn (Mendes) to call her ‘Señorita,'” referring to their chart topping duet. Alicia ended things by singing, “But it’s the Grammys. We’re going to have a ball. And I’m Alicia Keys, to get you through it all. If you like K-Pop, or rock and roll’s your drug, I’ll get you used to hearing music you love.”

BTS' reaction to Alicia Keys opening medley at the Grammys 2020 pic.twitter.com/jRrevZzhFd — zoey⁷ 🌸 bts_memes__ on ig (@bts_memes__twt) January 27, 2020

The night was filled will so much emotion following the tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant‘s on the morning of the Grammy’s ceremony. The 41-year-old, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi,” were killed when the helicopter taking them to a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks, CA slammed into a hillside in nearby Calabasas amid foggy conditions. Seven others perished in the crash.