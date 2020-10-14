Sia Dazzles At The BBMAs In Fuchsia Gown While Performing Inspiring Song ‘Courage To Change’

Sia brought her signature flair to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, wearing a fuchsia gown during her performance of her powerful new song ‘Courage To Change.’

Sia was back on the Billboard Music Awards stage with a glorious rendition of her new hit “Courage To Change,” wowing audiences at home with her eclectic style and breathtaking performance. The singer, 44, wore a fuchsia taffeta gown with a giant bow front and center. The fabric completely flowed over the singer, who completely dazzled in the ensemble. Of course, Sia wouldn’t have been rocking her signature style without a wig that covered most of her face, save for her mouth, and fashioned a giant gold bow on top of her many curls. But the focus of the performance was totally on the lyrics of her latest tune.

The Aussie singer’s new track, “Courage To Change,” perfectly encapsulated what so many people must be experiencing. The song illustrates a subject, Sia, who has been watching “the news on TV,” and feels “afraid” to let the world see who she truly is. But the song hits an upbeat note, as Sia asks herself “have I the courage to change?” Most moving of all, Sia’s song served as an opportunity for the beloved singer to remind her fans, and anyone listening, “you’re not alone in all this.”

It’s been a big year for Sia, who’s had some major milestones to celebrate in her professional and personal life! In May 2020, the singer confirmed that she had adopted two teenage boys who were about to age out of the foster care system. “I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now,” she confirmed on Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up.

“They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other,” she explained. “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.” Somehow, Sia was able to keep the news to herself without letting anything slip, and while working on new music.

Less than a week after revealing her personal news, Sia debuted the music video for her song “Together” off of her forthcoming album. Like many of the singer’s visual accompaniments to her songs, the music video for the track was completely unique. Of course, the video featured Sia’s frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler and also starred Kate Hudson in the delightful, colorful short. Sia is truly such a creative artist, and between her music video and tonight’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards, she’s totally in a league of her own!