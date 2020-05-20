Sia Drops Colorful Music Video Starring Kate Hudson After Surprise Adoption News

What a way to celebrate becoming a new mom. After Sia revealed she adopted two teenage boys, the singer released her song, ‘Together,’ along with a rainbow-themed, star-studded music video.

The saying goes, “when it rains, it pours,” and after a storm, there’s always a rainbow. Less than a day after Sia revealed that she’s now the adoptive mother of two teenagers, the 44-year-old singer released, “Together,” the lead single off her forthcoming album, a soundtrack to the motion picture Music. She did more than just that: Sia also shared the music video for the song, and you better believe that it stars her longtime friend and creative collaborator, Maddie Ziegler. Maddie’s not the only one dancing this time around. The video features her Music costars Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Hector Elizondo, and Mary Kay Place.

In Music, Zu (Kate Hudson) is newly sober and still figuring out how to navigate her way through the world when she gets notice that she’s become the sole guardian to her half-sister Music (Maddie), a young girl “on the autism spectrum.” The film explores two of Sia’s favorite themes — finding your voice and what it means to create family,” according to a press release.

Sia just recently shared that she expanded her family by adopted two teenage boys. “I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now,” she said in a May 19 interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up. “They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them.” Sia also revealed that, like many families, her boys are doing the best to keep their spirits high during the COVID-19 pandemic. “They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other. But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”

The news of the adoption comes four years after she separated from her husband, filmmaker Erik Lang. Since then, the notoriously private Sia has kept quiet about her personal life, though she did mention in a GQ interview (published earlier in the year) that she did adopt a child.

The theme of family is front and center in Music, which actually based on a short story Sia wrote in 2007. As for the song, Sia and Jack Antonoff came together to write this new bop. It was produced by Antonoff (with additional production by Jesse Shatkin), and both the song and music video were released via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic Records.