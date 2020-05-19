Sia surprisingly revealed that she adopted two 18-year-old boys last year in a May 19 video interview for a radio station and admitted that they’re having a ‘difficult’ time in quarantine.

Sia, 44, confirmed that she adopted not one but two teenage boys in her May 19 interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up. The singer appeared in her signature wig, which was yellow and pink in color, and bow while sitting at home in the video chat and after one of the interviewers asked if it was true that she adopted a son, she revealed the details on her new additions.

“I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now,” she said in the interveiw. “They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them.” The “Chandelier” crooner went on to talk about how her boys are adapting to their time in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic and admitted that it hasn’t been easy for them. “They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other,” she explained. “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”

Sia didn’t go into further details about her adoptive sons but the news is definitely exciting considering she’s known for being quite private about her personal life. The talented songstress did mention adopting one son in an interview with GQ that was published earlier this year but now that she confirmed to have two, it’s clear to see that she’s enjoying being a mom. She also revealed that she’s not looking for a serious relationship with anyone in the same GQ interview, which was about her friend Diplo, so it looks like she’s embracing being a single mom.

Sia split from filmmaker Erik Lang in 2016.