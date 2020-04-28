Sia, 44, Shakes It Up In A Bikini & Mocks Joe Exotic With Maddie Ziegler In Video & Kate Hudson Loves It

Sia and frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler took Instagram by storm with their tune ‘Joe Exotic,’ in which they rapped about the ‘Tiger King’ star’s fixation on Carole Baskin, tigers, and more!

Sia and Maddie Ziegler are still making hits in quarantine, and this one might just be a viral sensation! The “Chandelier” singer, 44, and dancer, 17, took to Sia’s official Instagram account on April 25 and debuted the tune “Joe Exotic,” a rap about the Tiger King star. Throughout the video, Maddie and Sia wore animal print, crop tops, and sunglasses, mimicking some of the outfits seen on the popular Netflix documentary series. The song, co-written by Maddie and makeup artist Tonya Brewer, featured a slew of references to the show.

The first line spelled out the gist of the docu-series perfectly, with Maddie rapping, “Joe Exotic/ Breeds tigers and lions / Chaotic.” Eventually, Sia chimed in with her own verse, noting how Joe would “drop songs about Carole [Baskin]” and calling the act “ghastly.” At one point, Sia, decked out in a T-shirt that featured a cartoon of a woman’s body wearing a bikini, showed off her dance moves while wearing a denim hat that conveniently hid her eyes. Naturally, fans were all about the hilarious video, which you can see below!

Even some famous faces chimed in to let Sia and Maddie know what they thought of the tune. Kate Hudson left an enthusiastic comment, writing, “yes” with a slew of exclamation points and praising hand emojis. Another of Sia’s frequent collaborators, David Guetta, thought the song was straight fire, and left a string of fire emojis as his comment. Even Rita Wilson told the singer and dancer that she “loved it” in the comments section! Sia noted in the caption to the post that the song was inspired by Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage.” She also urged her followers to “please donate to The Humane Society,” which she linked to in her bio.

Sia and Maddie’s riff on the Netflix docu-series is just one of many that stars have done since its premiere on March 20. Sylvester Stallone and his family dressed up like the subjects from the show, and actor Rob Lowe posted a photo of himself as Joe Exotic, teasing that he and American Horror Story‘s Ryan Murphy would be “developing our version of this insane story.”

Tiger King follows the competition and escapades of three different zoo owners self-proclaimed wildlife conservationists in the deep south — Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and Bhagavan Antle — as they each try to outplay the other at being the best of their trade. The series also details the disappearance of Carole’s second husband, and highlights some of the abuse each has inflicted onto the endangered wild animals. Already, fans have wondered whether or not the wild series will turn into a feature-length adaptation. Based on Sia and Maddie’s tune, Tiger King fever is still running rampant.