Rob Lowe Transforms Into ‘Rob Exotic’ For Hilarious ‘Tiger King’-Themed Photoshoot

Introducing… Rob Exotic! The actor surprised his fans with an epic ‘Tiger King’ photoshoot on Instagram, revealing that 1. he can pull off Joe Exotic’s look, and 2. that he has a new ‘Tiger King’ project in the works!

Robe Lowe came up with a creative way to deal with his quarantine boredom, and it involves one glorious blonde mullet. The 9-1-1: Lone Star lead, 56, treated his fans to a hilarious backyard photoshoot that showed him as infamous cat lover and hair bleach enthusiast Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix’s Tiger King, and he pulls off the ensemble pretty well. The three photos, posted to Instagram on April 5, show Rob with his tiger (a very tiny and unenthused dog), as he wears a leopard shirt, Bass Pro Shops hat, a sabertooth necklace, wraparound sunglasses, and a gun on his hip.

He’s the spitting image of Joe, especially with his wild hair, earrings, and overly arched eyebrows. Given that Rob is currently in quarantine like the rest of the country, we’d really like to know why he had a mullet wig and an aloha shirt covered in leopards lying around his house. You can see Rob’s amazing photos, and a look at the real Joe Exotic below. if Rob has a sequined shirt hidden in a costume chest somewhere, we’d really love to see that, too. The best part of this whole experience? Rob hinted that he may be playing Joe soon!

He captioned his photo, “Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!” It’s unclear if this means that Rob will star in the project from his 9-1-1 collaborator, or be involved in a different way. There’s already an adaptation of the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness in the works, with Kate McKinnon signed on to play Carole Baskin.

Hey, two projects is totally welcomed. The insane docuseries follows the bizarre world of big cat handling in the United States, mostly focused on Joe Exotic, who runs a zoo in Oklahoma. Or rather, ran; he’s also in prison for the next 22 years for putting out a hit on another big cat facility owner, Carole Baskin. Did we mention that her husband disappeared in the 90s and people think that she may have fed him to a tiger? Yeah, we definitely need more Tiger King content.