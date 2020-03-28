Cardi B Blasts ‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin & Thinks Joe Exotic Was Done ‘Dirty’

Cardi B has vowed to start a GoFundMe page for incarcerated ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic. The rapper went on a Twitter rant while watching the docu-series in isolation.

Cardi B is on team Joe Exotic! The Bronx-born rapper has been watching the buzzy Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness while in isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak. And just like us, she’s obsessed! The 27-year-old took to Twitter in the early hours of March 28 to go on a rant about the must-see series, and throw her support behind its controversial star. “Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free,” she tweeted, in reference to the 22-year sentence Joe was slapped with, for attempting to facilitate the murder of his nemesis Carole Baskin and a slew of animal cruelty charges. Cardi added, “They did Joe so dirty over and over again.”

The “Money” hitmaker also called out Carole, the founder of Big Cat rescue, over the conspiracy theory that she killed her late husband and fed him to the tigers in her Florida sanctuary. “Carol you think you slick b***h,” Cardi tweeted, adding, “Who you think is more wrong? Narcissist joe? Or Greedy Carol?.” Although Carole’s late husband’s murder remains unsolved, the accusation that she had something to do with his death was leveled against her by multiple people throughout the documentary.

Earlier in the week, Cardi revealed she was already itching to emerge from quarantine. Donald Trump discouraged gatherings of more than 10 people across the U.S., while many cities have banned large gatherings altogether in the coming weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak. “I need to know what’s going on. If you fu–ing work at The Pentagon, let a b–ch know because I need to f–ing know. I need to f–ing know,” Cardi ranted in a video filmed from her home.

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

“I don’t know if you could tell, but I’m losing my fu–ing mind,” Cardi continued. “I want to get dressed up, I want to put a fu–ing lace front on, I want to put my fu–ing expensive outfits and I want to go fu–ing out. And I can’t.” We’re glad to see she’s keeping busy with everyone’s favorite Netflix docco!