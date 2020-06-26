Sia Removes Her Iconic Wig To Speak Face-To-Face On ‘GMA’ on Murders Of Breonna Taylor & Elijah McClain

Sia got super candid when she sat down with ‘Good Morning America’ in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the nation.

Sia, 44, removed her iconic wig during a surprisingly candid interview with Good Morning America on June 26. The Australian songstress, who hardly ever shows her face on camera, talked about racial injustice and her recent adoption during the video chat. “I can only assume that we’ll be borrowing from Black culture for the rest of our existence,” she said, while discussing the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain‘s tragic killings. “I listened to only Black music growing up, so I owe everything I have to Black culture.”

The “Chandelier” hitmaker also posted actionable steps her followers could take on Instagram, in an effort to raise awareness about the tragic deaths of young Black people at the hands of police. During her GMA interview, she also opened up about life after adopting two teenage sons. “It’s a blessing for me,” she said. “For me, I think they saved me, so I’m in heaven.”

Sia confirmed on May 19 that she adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019 who were set to age out of the foster care system. “They both suffered a lot, and I’ve been able to get them the help — I have the resources to get them the help that they needed for their early trauma,” she said. “It’s taken a year and we’ve had our ups and downs, but we’ve never been in a better place than today, in fact.”

Sia also talked about her friendship with former Dance Moms icon Maddie Ziegler, who will star in a new film titled “Music”, which the songstress co-wrote. “OK, so the movie’s great,” Sia said of the film, which also stars Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. from Hamilton. “I’m going to break your heart, I’m going to put it back together again and you’re going to love it.”

As for the early days of her working relationship with 17-year-old Maddie, Sia said she watched the former reality star dance to “Chandelier” and “immediately started to cry.” She told GMA she felt the need to protect the youngster, because she was “suffering” from PTSD from her experience on Dance Moms. “I recognized it in her and I just, I don’t know what happened — but the thought was, ‘I have to protect her,'” Sia added. “I knew she was going to be massively successful and that there would be so many opportunities for her to be taken advantage of.”