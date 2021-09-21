See Pics

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Enjoy Day At The Park In NYC With Daughter Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took their cutie pie daughter for a stroll in a park in Tribeca on Sept. 21.

Sophie Turner, 25, and Joe Jonas, 32, were doting parents on Tuesday, Sept. 21 when they enjoyed a nice stroll in New York City with their 1-year-old daughter, Willa. The family of three was photographed walking through a park in the Tribeca area of the Big Apple, with Sophie carrying the couple’s baby girl as Joe pushed the empty stroller along. Willa looked so precious as she cradled her mama while dressed in a beige long-sleeve shirt, matching pants, and cheetah-print sneakers.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas on a stroll in NYC with daughter Willa on Sept. 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe both dressed fairly casual for their family outing, which fell on the final day of summer. The Game of Thrones actress wore a white tank top, blue shorts, and white sneakers, and she kept her beautiful red locks up in a ponytail. Joe had on a blue t-shirt with yellow graphics, a black hat, and black shorts.

Both stars also wore sneakers for the casual stroll, though they chose different colors: Sophie’s were bright white, while Joe’s were dark black. The happy couple also kept face masks around their mouths to stay safe amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas in New York City with daughter Willa on Sept. 21, 2021

Sophie and Joe welcomed welcomed Willa in July 2020, just over a year after their stunning wedding ceremony in France. That lavish event was actually the second time the couple said “I do” to one another, as they initially tied the knot on May 1, 2019 in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. The Dark Phoenix star and Jonas Brothers singer’s first wedding was very small, but their second nuptials included a blowout wedding reception at the Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France with a guest list that included Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Maisie Williams, and Ashley Graham.

Since becoming parents, Joe and Sophie have kept a pretty low profile — aside from the “Remember This” singer opening up about fatherhood in a May 2021 interview. “To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful,” Joe said on CBS This Morning.