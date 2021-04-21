Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hold Hands On Rare Post-Baby Date Night — Pics

New parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stepped out for a rare date night without their baby girl Willa. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star stunned in a silk jumpsuit.

Joe Jonas, 31, and Sophie Turner, 25, were spotted on a date night at celeb hotspot Nobu Malibu, almost one year after welcoming their daughter Willa. The couple, who recently revealed they received the COVID-19 vaccine, hit up the sushi restaurant for a romantic night out on April 20. The Game of Thrones alum opted for a purple silk ensemble, including a loose top and matching trousers, which featured an asymmetrical, psychedelic print.

She paired the button down with a white bandeau top and matching white mules, as she accessorized with black reading glasses, a white shoulder bag, and a navy blue protective face mask. The Jonas Brothers hitmaker also stayed protected in a black face mask, as he rocked a dark sweater, black pants, and black Nike sneakers. The couple were photographed exiting the popular Los Angeles joint, accompanied by a single body guard.

It comes just one week after Sophie practically broke the internet when she reacted to Taylor Swift‘s newly released song “Mr. Perfectly Fine” which fans speculated was about Joe. The actress took to her Instagram Story to share that she was totally vibing the track. “It’s not NOT a bop,” she wrote, tagging Taylor in the post. The “Blank Space” singer, who dated Joe briefly in 2008, then re-shared Sophie’s story, proving there was zero bad blood. “forever bending the knee for the queen of the north,” Taylor wrote in response.

Taylor also seemingly proved that she and Joe are all good now, more than a decade after their split. She may have sent Joe and Sophie a baby gift when they welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020, as referenced on her recent album, Folklore. Sophie is also a huge Taylor fan, as many would recall her singing along to the performance of “Me!” at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!