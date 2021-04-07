Listen

Taylor Swift Confirms ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ Is Autobiographical & Fans Think It’s About Joe Jonas

taylor swift
Shutterstock
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 - Day Two - O2 Arena - London. Taylor Swift during the media run on day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Seat at London's O2 Arena. The world's biggest stars performed live for Capital listeners at The 02 at the UK's biggest Christmas party. Artists performing across the weekend include Stormzy, Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Taylor Swift, Mabel, Sam Smith, The Script amongst others. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Jingle Bell. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:48896442 (Press Association via AP Images)
FILE -- In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Swift is releasing her fifth album, “1989,” on Monday, Oct. 27, 2014. It is the Grammy winner’s first full-length pop album and features the hit song, “Shake It Off.” (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)
Celebrities arriving at the 47th American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on November 24 2019 in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Taylor Swift Ref: SPL5131858 241119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No United Kingdom Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Tweets of concern are pouring in for Joe Jonas after Taylor Swift released a new song from 2008 that fans think is about him.

Two days before the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift dropped another never-before-heard song from her hit 2008 record. The track, “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” is one of six “vault” songs that didn’t make the original cut of Fearless, but Taylor is now including on her re-record of the record. “Mr. Perfectly Fine” is the story of a girl who sees her ex moving on from their breakup without a care, while she’s still wallowing in the split.

When she released the song on April 7, Taylor confirmed that it was a true story about her life at the time. “Me in 2020: Life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up,” Taylor wrote, referring to her 2020 albums, Folklore and Evermore. “My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: REELEEEEEEEASE MR. PERFECTLY FIIIIIIIIINE.”

Right before Fearless originally came out, Taylor had just broken up from Joe Jonas, and fans are convinced that this new song is about him. In 2008, the only song about the pair’s breakup that made the original cut of Fearless was “Forever & Always,” which Taylor wrote and added to the album at the last minute. However, “Mr. Perfectly Fine” definitely seems to have some parallels to the pair’s relationship, too.

taylor swift jonas brothers
Taylor Swift performing with the Jonas Brothers. (Shutterstock)

After Joe and Taylor broke up, he quickly started dating Camilla Belle, which fits with the idea that he moved on before Taylor did. “I’ve been miss misery since your goodbye,” Taylor sings in the chorus. “And you’re Mr. perfectly fine.” At one point in the song, she even alludes to his relationship with Camilla by signing, “Cause I hear he’s got his arm around a brand new girl, I’ve been picking up my heart, he’s been picking up her.”

During the “Mr. Perfectly Fine” bridge, Taylor sings about running into her former lover at an award show, which could reference the 2008 American Music Awards. Taylor and Joe were both in attendance at the show, which took place right after the release of Fearless. “So dignified in your well pressed suit,” she croons, “So strategized, all eyes on you. Sashay away to your seat, it’s the best seat in the room.”

Fans immediately began flooding Twitter with messages to Joe after the song’s release. “Joe Jonas is SHAKING,” one person joked, while another added, “Never thought I’d still be listening to songs about Joe Jonas after all this time.” Someone else wrote, “Joe Jonas, I love you, right, but s*** is catchy, s*** is very catchy. You are gonna have a rough eight months.”

In the years since the breakup, though, Taylor and Joe are in a much better place. In 2015, they started hanging out again while he was dating her best friend, Gigi Hadid. Then, when he welcomed a daughter with Sophie Turner in 2020, Taylor even sent him a baby gift, which she sang about on her Folklore track, “Invisible String.” Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will be released in full on April 9.