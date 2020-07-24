Taylor Swift Reveals She Sent Her Ex A Baby Gift On New Song ‘Invisible String’ & Fans Think It’s Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift’s fans think she may have just revealed that she sent her ex, Joe Jonas, and and his pregnant wife, Sophie Turner, a baby present.

Did Taylor Swift, 30, just reference one of her famous exes in one of her new songs? She’s obviously done it before and now, fans think she did it again with her new album, Folklore. After an initial listen, fans couldn’t help but notice the lyrics of “Invisible String”, when she sings, “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/For the boys who broke my heart/Now I send their babies presents.”

Obviously, Taylor has never really named names when it comes to singing about her exes, but fans couldn’t help noticing how Joe Jonas, 30 — whom she dated for a few short months in 2008 — is expecting a baby with wife Sophie Turner. Does this mean Taylor sent him a present for his unborn baby? We can’t confirm that at this time, but fans have been speculating on Twitter.

“For the boys who broke my heart Now I send their babies present”, one fan wrote on Twitter, as she shared Taylor’s lyrics and tagged Joe Jonas. Meanwhile, another fan gasped after hearing the lyrics, as she tweeted, “”for the boys who broke my heart now I send their babies presents” SHE SAID JOE JONAS SMACK CAM”.

And another fan just flat-out asked Taylor what she sent Joe Jonas, when she tweeted, “What presents did you send

@joejonas, Taylor?!”

“For the boys who broke my heart

Joe Jonas has yet to respond publicly, and we’re not quite sure if he ever will, but we hope he does because we really want to find out what Taylor allegedly sent him.

For those who may not know, Taylor and Joe briefly dated before he supposedly broke up with her during a phone call that lasted only about “27 seconds.” She called him out for the painful way he dumped her, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008. Then, over a decade later, she apologized for that call-out. She told Ellen, “That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, just teenage stuff there.”

And after Joe heard Taylor’s apology, he said, “[The breakup] It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, like I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on, and it feels nice, and we’re all friends, and it’s all good. We were so young”.