Taylor Swift Teams Up With Maren Morris To Finally Release ‘You All Over Me’ More Than A Decade Later

The first song from Taylor Swift’s ‘vault’ is here! She teamed up with Maren Morris for the track ‘You All Over Me,’ a song originally written for her 2008 album ‘Fearless.’

Taylor Swift dropped the first brand new track from the re-record of her album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), on March 26. The song, “You All Over Me (From The Vault),” was originally written for the singer’s 2008 record, Fearless, but did not make the final album cut. As a gift to her fans, Taylor is including “You All Over Me,” along with five other never-before-heard songs from the “vault,” on the re-release of Fearless, which drops April 9.

“You All Over Me”, which features background vocals from Maren Morris, brings Taylor back to her country roots from the Fearless days. The song features lyrics like “You find graffiti on the walls of old bathroom stalls / You know, you can scratch it right off, it’s how we used to be,” and this haunting line in the chorus: “No amount of freedom gets you clean / I still got you all over me.” The song follows a story that’s all too familiar: no matter how much you try to forget that certain someone, you’ll never truly be free of their memory. You can hear the nostalgic teenage angst in the lyrics, given that the song was written in Taylor’s teen years as a country music star.

Before releasing the song, Taylor teased that more of her “vault” tracks may feature other artists, as well. “One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play and even include some of my favorite artists,” Taylor gushed. “I’m really excited to have Maren Morris singing background vocals on this song.” She also confirmed that Aaron Dessner, who she worked with on the Grammy-winning album Folklore, will be producing the song, which was co-written by Scooter Carusoe.

Fans have already been theorizing that two of Taylor’s re-record collaborators may be Selena Gomez and Katy Perry. Just this week, Selena randomly posted a series of throwback pics of herself and Taylor on Instagram, and admitted she was “missing” the singer. Meanwhile, Katy also referenced “working” with Taylor on an episode of American Idol. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will feature 26 songs in total — the 6 From The Vault tracks, along with a re-record of “Today Was A Fairytale” and re-records of the 19 original songs from the Platinum version of Fearless.

So far, Taylor has only revealed her plans for the re-release of Fearless. However, she dropped a snippet of the track “Wildest Dreams,” from her 2014 record, 1989, earlier this month, which has fans wondering if that will be the next re-recorded album to drop. She has not yet confirmed whether the rest of the re-records will have songs From The Vault, as well, but fans are definitely anticipating it more than ever now! In addition to Fearless and 1989, Taylor will also be re-recording Taylor Swift, Speak Now, Red and Reputation. She already owns the rights to her music from Lover, Folklore and Evermore.