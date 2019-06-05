Joe Jonas Thanks Taylor Swift For Apology After Publicly Calling Him Out Post-Split: That Was ‘Nice’

It’s been more than 10 years since Taylor Swift publicly put Joe Jonas on blast for breaking up with her in a ’25 second phone call,’ but Joe is now showing his appreciation for her apology.

The romance saga between Taylor Swift, 29, and Joe Jonas, 29, is all water under the bridge, but even in 2019, the boy bander admits that it’s nice to receive an apology from his ex. After Tay expressed her regrets about taking details of their breakup public in a new interview, Joe spoke out as well. “It did feel nice,” he said on the Lorraine show, when asked about the apology. “It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, like I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on, and it feels nice, and we’re all friends, and it’s all good. We were so young,” he said.

Taylor made waves a few weeks earlier when she expressed her remorse for the messy split during a May 2019 appearance on Ellen. When the talk show host asked Tay what the most rebellious thing she did as a teen was, the singer took a walk down memory lane “Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy, yeah, teenage stuff there.”

As the story goes, Joe famously broke up with Taylor in a 25-second phone call. The singer-songwriter dished the details to Ellen back in 2008.”Oh, it’s okay. It’s all right. I’m cool. You know what? It’s like when I find that person, that is right for me and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” she said at the time.

Of course, things have changed a lot since the two teens called it quits, and both stars are now in committed relationships. Tay is currently dating actor Joe Alwyn while the Jonas Brothers member is newly married to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.