See Pic

Joe Jonas Wears Nothing But His Birthday Suit In Bathroom Selfie Taken By Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner
Shutterstock
Beverly Hills, CA - The Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe, Kevin and little brother Frankie (Bonus Jonas) dine with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nicolas Ghesquiere attends the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 05, 2021 in Paris, France. Photo by Laurent Zabulon/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Sophie Turner,Joe Jonas Ref: SPL5236710 050721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Singer Joe Jonas and his actor partner Sophie Turner hold hands as they walk to the car at Craig’s restaurant after dinner on April, 24 2021 in West Hollywood. 24 Apr 2021 Pictured: Singer Joe Jonas and his actor partner Sophie Turner hold hands as they walk to the car at Craig’s restaurant after dinner on April, 24 2021 in West Hollywood, Calif.. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749405_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walk hand in hand as they leave Nobu Malibu. 20 Apr 2021 Pictured: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA748194_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 50 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Joe Jonas quite literally wore only his birthday suit in a new selfie posted by Sophie Turner in honor of his 32nd birthday. Sophie snapped the photo of Joe while they were getting ready in the bathroom!

Joe Jonas had the best 32nd birthday, and he couldn’t resist sharing the most memorable parts of his special day on Instagram. One of those moments included when he started his day with wife Sophie Turner, 25. Joe was brushing his teeth while totally naked! He rocked his birthday suit on his actual birthday. Sophie stood in front of him as she got ready for the day alongside him.

Joe truly had an eventful 32nd birthday. The rest of Joe’s photos from his birthday included decorations with a Masters theme, having a drink with Sophie, and a “cup of Joe” birthday cake. “Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday,” Joe captioned the series of photos. Sophie posted her own photos from Joe’s celebration and wrote, “Birthday boy.”

Joe may be 32 years old now, but he hasn’t forgotten where he came from. He gave fans a huge dose of nostalgia by rocking his “S.O.S” hair in honor of the song’s release in 2007. Joe walked down the street with his famous long hair and a scarf wrapped around his neck. It was so 2007!

Just weeks before Joe celebrated turning 32, he jetted off to France with Sophie for Paris Fashion Week. This trip took place 2 years after their lavish and romantic wedding in France. The couple attended a Louis Vuitton fragrance event and spent some quality time with their pals in the City of Love.

Related Gallery

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Love Timeline -- Pics

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Mar 2020
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner. Joe Jonas, left, Sophie Turner arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020

Joe and Sophie’s daughter, Willa, also turned 1 in July 2021. The couple is notoriously private about their daughter, but Joe opened up about being a father in a May 2021 interview.

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas out and about. (Shutterstock)

“To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful,” he said on CBS This Morning.