News

Priyanka Admits She ‘Wouldn’t Want To Be Married To Anyone’ But Nick Jonas — With 1 Exception

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. 01 Nov 2021 Pictured: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801391_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - With a public display of affection en route to lunch, Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra and the American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas held hands as they walk through the streets of the capital. Nick looked casual in his Rock 33 top and showed off his wealth by wearing a Richard Mille watch as his wife Priyanka wore her striped patterned jumpsuit and heart-shaped earrings as she held a bottle in hand which she brought to the table at the Beach Blanket Babylon Restaurant in London's Notting Hill. SHOT 8/12/21 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - With a public display of affection en route to lunch, Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra and the American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas held hands as they walk through the streets of the capital. Nick looked casual in his Rock 33 top and showed off his wealth by wearing a Richard Mille watch as his wife Priyanka wore her striped patterned jumpsuit and heart-shaped earrings as she held a bottle in hand which she brought to the table at the Beach Blanket Babylon Restaurant in London's Notting Hill. SHOT 8/12/21 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Nick Jonas better be careful. During the ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast,’ Priyanka Chopra admitted she couldn’t see herself with anyone but him – unless a certain buff Australian slides into her DMs.

The saying is “nobody can hurt you like family can,” and Priyanka Chopra certainly went in for the kill during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast on Netflix. During the streaming giant’s comedy special, which debuted on Nov. 23, Priyanka, 39, was able to take a few playful shots at her husband, Nick Jonas. The Quantico addressed those who “questioned our marriage” and thought her tying the knot with Nick, 29, was some kind of publicity stunt. “How could it be?” she asked. “I didn’t even know how famous Nick was? All I knew was that he was Kevin Jonas baby brother.” She also said that three years after saying “I Do,” she “wouldn’t want to be married to anyone else, guys. Unless, of course, Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single. Might change things.”

Thankfully for Nick and his marriage, Chris has been happily married to Elsa Pataky for over a decade. Unfortunately, the Thor star wasn’t on hand to reply to Priyanka’s offer. However, the Jonas Brothers Family roast saw Pete Davidson, Lilly Singh, and others taking turns roasting the JoBros. John Legend even put his jokes to music, which was doubly impressive.

Look out, Nick Jonas. Here comes Chris Hemsworth. (Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock)

“Working-class lives, growing up with the dream / They made a lot of money, made a lot of girls scream / The music they created took over the globe / sold-out shows wherever they’d go / all I want to be is their favorite fan / I wrote a song to tell them they’re my favorite band,” John, 42, sang at the start of the song, serenading Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, before delivering the knockout.

Related Gallery

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas -- PICS

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. 01 Nov 2021 Pictured: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801391_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra enjoy a rare date night in the Capital, as the pair are seen leaving Crown London Aspinalls Casino just before 4am. The pair had enjoyed a late dinner at Amazonico restaurant in Mayfair earlier in the evening. Nick was dressed down, in jeans and a sweater, clutching a bag which appeared to contain his winnings. Priyanka wore an all black outfit, with some Christian Louboutin heels. Nick & Priyanka was both seen wearing PPE Facemask to protect from the ongoing global Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra. Photo credit: MEGA / Dan/ Will / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776772_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seen leaving Paper moon restaurant, before visiting a watch shop and then heading to Ceresio 7 lounge in Milan. Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: @LucaSgro / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“I wish they could hear it, but they’re not here today / No John, Paul, George, or Ringo / just Joe, Nick, and I want to say…Keith?” Legend finished his song about how they’re “not quite The Beatles” and how they’ll never match the Fab Four “in this life.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer/husband Nick Jonas arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Chasing Happiness’ in 2019 (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The Jonas Brothers – Nick, Joe, 32, and Kevin, 34 – shared how the Jonas Brothers Family Roast came to be in a discussion with Entertainment Weekly. “We had always talked about wanting to do a roast and finding the right moment and partner to do it with,” said Nick. “We had a meeting with Netflix, and I think at the introduction of the idea, we were already full steam ahead. They were on board right away, and then we kind of had a second-guess moment of: ‘Are we sure we want to do this?'”

“We were wrapping this tour up, and we thought, what better way to finish this tour than with being humiliated on stage?” added Joe. “We felt it was best to really humble ourselves and have all of our favorite comedians make fun of us. We gotta be ready for Thanksgiving and humble ourselves. Show a lot of gratitude.”

Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now on Netflix.