Priyanka Chopra Reveals Home Life With Nick Jonas: He Brings Me Coffee & Takes Out My Extensions

Priyanka Chopra is lifting the curtain on her home life with husband, Nick Jonas! In a new interview, the gorgeous Citadel actress, 40, shared intimate details of their day-to-day domestics — and the details are oh, so sweet. “My husband is the kindest, most generous, gentle, thoughtful man — and also extremely intelligent and patient…He’s my cheerleader,” she told Today‘s Hoda Kotb on Thursday, April 27.

Later in the interview, she explained how he’d stepped into a role previously held by her late father — that of “cheerleader.” “He’s my cheerleader,” she said. “He’s the most secure man I’ve ever been with. He gets extremely excited at my wins. He takes off my extensions at the end of the night. He fixes my dress when I walk off stage and makes sure it looks right when I’m on the carpet. He brings me my coffee first thing in the morning.”

There’s no question the two, who share infant daughter Malti Marie, are deeply in love — in fact, Priyanka’s praise continued throughout the interview. “He’s just so even-tempered, can handle anything thrown at him. And also has the ability to be vulnerable with me,” she explained. “I feel safe with my husband. I wish that for everyone.”

When she got word their baby girl, born via surrogate on January 15, 2022, would be born early, she praised her husband for keeping her calm. “I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do.’ And he’s like, ‘Just get into the car with me.’ And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever,” Priyanka recalled.

Finally, she shared a heartwarming ritual with her husband and daughter that takes place after long work days. “After that, I’m not available,” she told Hoda. “We do bath time, story time, bedtime. And then it’s our time (for me and Nick), whether we … have friends over or just sit together and watch a movie.”