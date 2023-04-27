Priyanka Chopra Reveals Home Life With Nick Jonas: He Brings Me Coffee & Takes Out My Extensions

Priyanka Chopra shared sweet details of her home life with her pop star husband, Nick Jonas, and their baby.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 27, 2023 10:02PM EDT
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
View gallery
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (l) and Nick Jonas (r) attend the blu carpet of the Prime video series "Citadel" premiere at The Space Cinema Moderno. Citadel blu carpet premiere in Rome, Italy - 21 Apr 2023
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Jonas Brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Nick, were spotted leaving The Corinthia Hotel in London. The trio looked dashing in their casual yet stylish attire as they made their way to their waiting car accompanied by their entourage. However, it was Nick's beautiful wife, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who stole the show with her stunning pink tracksuit, Louis Vuitton handbag, and Gucci slippers. As she stepped out of the hotel, Priyanka's infectious smile lit up the entire street. She gracefully made her way toward Nick, who was waiting for her. The couple shared a sweet embrace, and Priyanka even planted a kiss on her husband before waving goodbye to the rest of the group. Despite their hectic schedules and constant media attention, it was heartwarming to see the couple's love and affection for each other. Nick and Priyanka's relationship has been an inspiration to many, and their fans cannot get enough of their adorable moments together. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra is lifting the curtain on her home life with husband, Nick Jonas! In a new interview, the gorgeous Citadel actress, 40, shared intimate details of their day-to-day domestics — and the details are oh, so sweet. “My husband is the kindest, most generous, gentle, thoughtful man — and also extremely intelligent and patient…He’s my cheerleader,” she told Today‘s Hoda Kotb on Thursday, April 27.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka and Nick at the ‘Citadel’ premiere in London on April 18 2023. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Later in the interview, she explained how he’d stepped into a role previously held by her late father — that of “cheerleader.”  “He’s my cheerleader,” she said. “He’s the most secure man I’ve ever been with. He gets extremely excited at my wins. He takes off my extensions at the end of the night. He fixes my dress when I walk off stage and makes sure it looks right when I’m on the carpet. He brings me my coffee first thing in the morning.”

There’s no question the two, who share infant daughter Malti Marie, are deeply in love — in fact, Priyanka’s praise continued throughout the interview. “He’s just so even-tempered, can handle anything thrown at him. And also has the ability to be vulnerable with me,” she explained. “I feel safe with my husband. I wish that for everyone.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
EE/BAFTA/Shutterstock

When she got word their baby girl, born via surrogate on January 15, 2022, would be born early, she praised her husband for keeping her calm. “I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do.’ And he’s like, ‘Just get into the car with me.’ And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever,” Priyanka recalled.

Finally, she shared a heartwarming ritual with her husband and daughter that takes place after long work days. “After that, I’m not available,” she told Hoda. “We do bath time, story time, bedtime. And then it’s our time (for me and Nick), whether we … have friends over or just sit together and watch a movie.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad