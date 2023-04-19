Nick Jonas Uses Jonas Brothers’ Song ‘Burnin’ Up’ To Gush Over Priyanka Chopra’s Red Dress At ‘Citadel’ Premiere

Nick Jonas couldn’t stop staring at his wife Priyanka Chopra’s red dress at the premiere of her show Citadel on Tuesday, April 18. Thankfully, he has the perfect song to rave about how amazing she looked at the event in a TikTok and Instagram video. Nick shared a few different looks at his wife’s outfit as the lyrics “red dress” from his and the Jonas Brothers’ 2008 hit “Burnin’ Up” played.

Priyanka, 40, stunned in a tight, strapless gown on the red carpet for the premiere of her Amazon Prime series. While the actress posed for photographers, her husband, 30, snuck a few different looks at her while the lyrics singing “Red Dress” repeated over and over again. While at some points he caught glimpses of her posing for photographers, Nick also snuck an over-the-shoulder video, as he raised his eyebrows and was clearly amazed at how great she looked. Meanwhile Nick rocked a black turtleneck with a matching suit for the occasion. Priyanka also shared a photo of the two of them looking deep into each other’s eyes on the red carpet for a very romantic look on Instagram.

Fans absolutely loved that Nick called back to his 2008 hit in the caption and video and left comments showing their excitement. “Not Nick using his iconic ‘red dress’ on Priyanka!! Omg, I love living this moment,” one person wrote.

Priyanka will have plenty of opportunities to sing-along to “Burnin’ Up” and other Jonas Brothers hits as the band gears up for a series of secret shows in Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Baltimore through the end of April, as well as two August shows in New York at Yankee Stadium. Priyanka was spotted enjoying some of the band’s recent gigs gearing up for their new record The Album.

Aside from the video, Nick and Priyanka have shared a few glimpses into their family life with fans, as they watch their daughter Malti, 1, grow up. The Baywatch actress shared a video of the pair’s daughter enjoying a chocolate egg on Easter. The family was also seen enjoying a trip to Priyanka’s home country of India at the end of March.