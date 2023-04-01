Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Strapless Gown With Nick Jonas At Mumbai Gala: Photos

Priyanka Chopra, 40, and Nick Jonas, 30, turned heads this weekend, when they attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event in Mumbai, India. The lovebirds both wore flattering outfits, including a multiple colored strapless gown for the actress and a black jacket and pants for the singer, as they sweetly posed on the carpet of the star-studded event. She topped her look off with matching strappy open-toed heels and a sparkly silver necklace as her long hair was down, and he topped his off with black shoes.

In addition to posing with her husband, Priyanka took the opportunity to pose for solo photos. She looked confident and content as her flattering makeup was also on full display. The slit in the bottom part of her gown gave her look a sexy vibe.

Priyanka and Nick mingled around other popular guests, including the fellow superstar couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya. They also looked incredible in their outfits as they posed separately on the carpet. He wore a classic black and white tuxedo with a bow tie, and she wore a sparkly blue sari that had floral detail.

Priyanka and Nick’s appearance at the gala comes just one day after they were photographed arriving in Mumbai with their one-year-old daughter Malti. They were greeted by fans at the airport and stopped to smile and pose for adorable family photos. Priyanka wore a bright pink sleeveless dress with white, pink, and purple platform sneakers and sunglasses, and Nick wore a dark blue hoodie, jeans, white sneakers, an orange baseball cap, and sunglasses.

The family appearance is a rare one since Priyanka and Nick have mostly kept their daughter out of the spotlight since her birth. She just celebrated her first birthday in Jan. and the proud parents have already gushed over her many times. The new addition was born via surrogate and has already made may cameos on her mom’s Instagram page.