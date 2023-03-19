Priyanka Chopra Holds Hands With Nick Jonas As They Head To Dinner With Kevin & Danielle: Photos

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas enjoyed a rare day off from parenting as they were spotted out on a date in New York City on Saturday, March 18. The actress rocked a gorgeous white gown and a black coat, while Nick kept it cool in a graphic tee and green fanny pack. The adorable couple made it an adult family affair by bringing along Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle and their brother Joe Jonas.

The fun and fashionable group looked like they were taking over Manhattan as they made their way from the celeb hot spot Bar Centrale restaurant to the Marquis Theater in Times Square. Although it wasn’t clear if Joe’s wife Sophie Turner was part of the cool kid crowd, it wouldn’t be a surprise if she were, as the famous boy band and their wives love a good get-together.

The Big Apple outing allowed Priyanka and Nick a bit of a reprieve from taking care of their bundle of joy, 1-year-old daughter Malti. The adorable baby girl has been the center of her parents’ attention ever since they welcomed her in January 2022. And Priyanka finally gave fans a big peek at their obsession last month in Los Angeles as the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Three months after bringing home Malta, the couple revealed she was born premature and had to spend more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Priyanka captioned the first photo she shared of their little one.

While the couple had kept the pregnancy very private, it came as no surprise to longtime fans, as Priyanka was vocal about her plans for motherhood in the past. The star shared with Today hosts in October 2019 that she “couldn’t wait” to start a family. “I mean there’s so much that happens in our lives that whenever God blesses us with that it’s something that we both definitely want.”