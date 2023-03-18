Joe Jonas Kindly Helps Fallen Fan In Audience After Broadway Concert

Joe Jonas, 33, came to a fan’s rescue after a fall in New York City, NY on Friday night. The Jonas Brothers singer just finished his Broadway show when he and his brothers, Kevin Jonas, 35, and Nick Jonas, 30, made their way through a crowd while leaving the Marquis Theater. As Joe walked by, the supporter accidentally fell on the ground, and he didn’t hesitate to help her up. The memorable moment was captured on video and shared by TMZ, and it also shows that he stopped to sign an autograph and even pose for a photo with the fan.

After the memorable moment, Joe reportedly left the crowd to cross the street with his wife Sophie Turner, 27, and grab a bite to eat at Bond 45. The lovebirds were also joined by Kevin and Nick and their wives, Danielle Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra, respectively. It’s unclear how long they were in the area, but their fans didn’t seem to mind waiting outside for long periods of time to catch a glimpse of the beloved band.

Joe and his brothers have been performing at the Marquis Theater as part of a five-night residency from March 14-18 and have been getting rave reviews. The talented siblings have been performing some of their biggest hits as well as their recently released single “Wings,” at the shows. They are also set to perform tunes from their upcoming new album, The Album, for the first time, on the fifth and final night of the residency.

When Joe is not getting attention for helping fans or performing with his brothers, he’s doing so for attending events with Sophie, whom he’s been married to since 2019. The lovebirds recently made headlines when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party last week. They posed together on the carpet of the star-studded event, and were dressed to impress in all black outfits.

Joe’s fashion included a velvet blazer with matching pants that had colorful floral details on the ends of them, and boots. Sophie turned heads in a long sheer dress with a triangular cut out in the upper chest area. She also had her long hair down and flaunted gorgeous makeup.