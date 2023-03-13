Sophie Turner Is A Bombshell In Sheer Caped Dress For VF Party With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were the picture perfect couple while attending Vanity Fair’s post-Oscars party on March 12. Sophie looked like an absolute bombshell in her sheer black dress, which featured caped sleeves and a chest cutout. She rocked smokey eye makeup and dark liner to complete the look, and had her red hair cascading down her back. Meanwhile, Joe was handsome in a velvet black suit, which had floral detailing.

The parents of two hit up the Oscars bash ahead of a big week in New York City, where they’ll be spending time amidst the Jonas Brothers’ five-night Broadway residency. Joe and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, will be playing one intimate show a night from March 13 until March 18 at the Marquis Theater in NYC. Each night will be dedicated to a different one of their past albums, with the final night culminating in a preview of their upcoming brand new album, The Album, which is due out May 12.

After breaking up in 2013, Joe and the boys got back together in 2019 for an epic reunion, which led to a hit album and tour. After releasing some one-off songs throughout the past few years, this new record will be their second album since getting back together. Sophie has been the ultimate supportive wife amidst the journey, along with Kevin and Nick’s wives, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe have also been building their family amidst the success of the Jonas Brothers. Their daughter, Willa, was born in 2020, followed by a second daughter in 2022. The stars are very private when it comes to their little ones, and have yet to share photos of either child online. While Priyanka brought her and Nick’s daughter, Malti, 1, to the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this year, Sophie and Joe’s kids were not present for the very publicized event.